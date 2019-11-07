Jason Tramm Will Conduct Puccini's LA BOHEME at South Orange Performing Arts Center

Noted conductor Jason Tramm will conduct Puccini's universally beloved opera La Bohème November 21 at 6:30 pm, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

The November 21 concert production of La Bohème is co-sponsored by the Seton Hall Charles and Joan Alberto Italian Studies Institute and Seton Hall University Classical Classical Concert Series. Maestro Tramm will lead the MidAtlantic Symphony Orchestra, renowned professional soloists and the Seton Hall University Chamber Choir. La Bohème will be directed by Stefanos Koroneus.

Principal roles will be sung by soprano Kristin Sampson, Mimi (NYCO), tenor Michael Boley, Rodolfo, Adam Cioffari, Marcello, Suzanne Burgess, Musetta, Stefanos Koroneus, Shaunard (Teatro Grattacielo) and Eric Lindsay as Colline.

The Seton Hall University Arts Council supports the integral role of the arts in higher education and their universally recognized status as a hallmark of an educated and humane culture. The Council contributes to the cultural vitality of the campus and to the University's role in the greater community by fostering and promoting the visual, literary and performing arts, enhancing communication and collaboration among its members.

SOUTH ORANGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (SOPAC)

One SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ

Tickets:General Admission - $25

Senior Citizens & Alumni - $15 SHU Students with University ID - FreeSHU Faculty and Staff - $8

Non-SHU Students with ID - $8





