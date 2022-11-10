Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Janet Dacal Will Perform at PSO Holiday POPS! Concert Next Month

The performance is on December 17.

Nov. 10, 2022 Â 

Janet Dacal Will Perform at PSO Holiday POPS! Concert Next Month

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) invites music lovers of all ages to celebrate the season at its December 17 Holiday POPS! concert featuring Broadway singer Janet Dacal (In the Heights, Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, The Band's Visit-National Tour). Dacal performs festive songs from the stage and screen, while the Princeton High School Choir adds its ebullient voices to traditional carols, making this the merriest of concerts! Orchestral pieces include Nigel Hess' A Christmas Overture, music from Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, and Leroy Anderson's A Christmas Festival and Sleigh Ride. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts performances of Holiday POPS! at Richardson Auditorium at 3pm and 6pm on December 17.

Executive Director Marc Uys looks forward to this annual event. He says, "It's such a wonderful concert, with everyone from the youngest audience member to the most seasoned musician eager for a joyous musical experience. This is the perfect way to introduce the whole family to one of the highlights of all that is on offer in Princeton. We see families return year after year, keeping Holiday POPS! a part of their yuletide traditions."

Janet Dacal, a Los Angeles native, has a successful and extensive career in music and theater. Her music career began under the wing of Grammy winning artist Gloria Estefan, recording background vocals on a number of her albums. Janet is currently starring as Dina in the National Tour of the 10-time Tony Award Winning Musical, The Band's Visit. She has starred in several Broadway productions in NYC, most recently Prince of Broadway, directed by the one and only Hal Prince. She played multiple roles in the production including, Eva Peron in Evita, The Spiderwoman, Aurora in Kiss of The Spiderwoman, and Sydney in It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's Superman. Janet starred in the Tony and Grammy Award Winning hit In the Heights. After having originated the role of Carla in the original Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, for which she received a Drama Desk Award, she took over the title role of Nina Rosario. She then starred as Alice, in Frank Wildhorn's musical Wonderland. She appears in the original cast recordings of Prince of Broadway, In the Heights, and Wonderland.

The Princeton High School Choir has an unusually rich tradition of choral excellence that is unique among American high schools. The choir has performed extensively in North America and Europe, touring as representatives of Princeton, New Jersey, one of America's most distinguished communities. One of five performing ensembles, the 85 members of the choir are selected after careful audition of nearly 250 voices in the high school's choral program.

Tickets for Holiday POPS! with Janet Dacal range from $20-$80; Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.




A New Holiday Musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS Announced At The Growing Stage Photo
A New Holiday Musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS Announced At The Growing Stage
The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong celebrates the holidays with THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS.Â 
Centenary Stage Companys Young Performers Workshop To Present Winter Festival Of Shows Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop To Present Winter Festival Of Shows
Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop will be presenting their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
Two River Theater to Celebrate 10 Years of A Little Shakespeare Program With ROMEO AND JUL Photo
Two River Theater to Celebrate 10 Years of 'A Little Shakespeare' Program With ROMEO AND JULIET
Two River Theater will celebrate the tenth season of one of its most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare, with one of William Shakespeareâ€™s most iconic plays, Romeo and Juliet. A Little Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet will run December 2 - 11, 2022 as a 75-minute abridged version.
David Foster And Katharine McPhee Comes To MPAC This December Photo
David Foster And Katharine McPhee Comes To MPAC This December
Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee perform An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, a concert packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and more, and Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


A New Holiday Musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS Announced At The Growing StageA New Holiday Musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS Announced At The Growing Stage
November 9, 2022

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong celebrates the holidays with THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS.Â 
Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop To Present Winter Festival Of ShowsCentenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop To Present Winter Festival Of Shows
November 9, 2022

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop will be presenting their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROLHoly Counselor Lutheran Church Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 9, 2022

Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Presents an adaptation from the Charles Dickens classic by Michael A. Youngs.
Two River Theater to Celebrate 10 Years of 'A Little Shakespeare' Program With ROMEO AND JULIETTwo River Theater to Celebrate 10 Years of 'A Little Shakespeare' Program With ROMEO AND JULIET
November 9, 2022

Two River Theater will celebrate the tenth season of one of its most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare, with one of William Shakespeareâ€™s most iconic plays, Romeo and Juliet. A Little Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet will run December 2 - 11, 2022 as a 75-minute abridged version.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance and 24 Arts Service Organizations Make A Statement in Support of Nataki GarrettNew Jersey Theatre Alliance and 24 Arts Service Organizations Make A Statement in Support of Nataki Garrett
November 9, 2022

New Jersey Theatre Alliance has released a statement of support and solidarity for Nataki Garrett, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.