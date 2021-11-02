Jake Shimabukuro to Return to the Mayo Performing Arts Center

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will return to Mayo Performing Arts Center to perform fan favorites, music from his new release and holiday hits with a Hawaiian twist. Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii comes to MPAC on Wednesday, November 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $19-$59.

Jake's trio will be joined by singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis (Finalist from The Voice) and percussionist Taku Hirano.

With only four strings, Jake Shimabukuro is a humble master whose mission is to connect and inspire people. Whether one on one or in front of an audience of thousands, Jake shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical and transcendent.

Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, Jake delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity, deep musicality and a natural entertainer's flair.

