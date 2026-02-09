Jacqueline Sideman Guttman To Discuss And Read From WIDOWHOOD AND OTHER ALTERED STATES At Englewood Public Library

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jacqueline Sideman Guttman, a musician and arts administrator, will speak about her book, Widowhood and Other Altered States, and give a reading at the newly renovated Englewood Public Library, located at 31 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey, on Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

A wryly irreverent look at the absurdities and annoyances of living alone for the first time at 70-plus, the book presents a series of coming-of-age essays for people who have already aged, "and their younger friends," said Sideman Guttman. The presentation is FREE and open to the public. Advanced registration is required at bccls.libcal.com/event/16227389. For more information about the presentation at The Englewood Public Library, contact programming@englewood.bccls.org.

After having been half of a couple for decades, older widows and widowers are faced with the need to be totally self-reliant. Most are successful, pleased with their competence, while furious at its necessity, even as they may also deal with figurative and literal broken hearts, joint replacements, health and financial issues, and dating.

When rheumatoid arthritis interrupted Sideman Guttman's musical teaching career in her 30s, she pivoted to arts administration and became a chamber music presenter at Wave Hill. Eventually, she assumed the position of development director at the Thurnauer School of Music at Kaplen JCC on the Palisades. Later, Sideman Guttman joined the faculty at New York University as an adjunct associate professor of performing arts marketing and acting program director in its arts administration program.

Writing was an integral part of her career. She spent several years writing a range of products, including press releases, grant proposals, and two educational resource books. After her husband's death nine years ago, writing became a creative outlet for her emotional journey. Asked to read some selections to her bereavement group, the listeners' positive responses provided the impetus for her to publish a book, Widowhood and Other Altered States.

"Jackie Guttman takes us on a tour of the 70-plus lane. Though there's grief, loss, and isolation, the good news is life remains as absurd as ever. What do you do with hundreds of leftover napkins from a bereavement gathering? How do you buy a car if before you never did? And the dating scene is as headshakingly comical as at any age," said Peter Bricklebank, instructor, the Hudson Valley Writers Center.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the reading in Englewood. Widowhood and Other Altered States can be found on Amazon.com by searching for the title and author. Interested organizations and groups can book Sideman Guttman for speaking engagements about her book, exploring the themes of aging, humor, personal resilience, self-publishing and related topics, by contacting widowhoodbook@gmail.com.

About Jacqueline Sideman Guttman

Jacqueline Sideman Guttman is a multifaceted professional whose life journey encompasses music, arts administration, and writing. She has authored multiple educational resources, including ARThematics Plus: Integrated Projects in Math, Art and Beyond, Partners in Excellence: A Guide to Community School of the Arts/Public School Partnerships from Inspiration to Implementation, and numerous curriculum guides for artist-in-residence school programs.

With a career that navigated unexpected turns, she was a former adjunct associate professor of performing arts marketing and acting program director at New York University. Her professional background spans musical performance, teaching, arts education, and administration. Her latest book, Widowhood and Other Altered States, emerges from personal experience, transforming life's challenges into a narrative of humor, resilience, and candid self-reflection.