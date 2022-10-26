JKC Gallery's TUESDAY TALKS Monthly Photography Talk Set for November 8

Mercer County Community College's James Kerney Campus (JKC) Gallery at 137 North Broad Street in Trenton will present its next "Twosday Talks" photography presentation November 8, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This month will feature works and presentations by artists Mel Evans and Jackie Neale. Talks will take place live and on the Zoom conferencing platform. All are invited to register at jkcgallery.online.

"Twosday Talks" is curated by Heather Palecek and Habiyb Shu'Aib and hosted by Professor Michael Chovan-Dalton, director of JKC Gallery.

Chovan-Dalton remarked, "This will be our last 'Twosday Talks' of the semester and I am pleased to welcome artists Jackie Neale and Mel Evans who will share their works and discuss their personal approaches to artistic expression."

About the Artists

Jackie Neale is a Brooklyn- and Philadelphia-based artist, photographer, imaging specialist, photo director and producer who is inspired through interpersonal relationships and the barrier that disappears/appears once a camera is introduced to the mix. Also an author, Neale focuses on using historical, traditional, digital and experimental processes for multimedia documentary portrait projects. A professor of photography at Saint Joseph's University and New York Film Academy in New York City, Neale is known for her work in social activism and chronicling the experience of immigration in the U.S. and Europe.

Exhibitions of Neale's photographs have been mounted in galleries and museums throughout the United States. She has appeared on National Public Radio, and in the documentary "Time Zero: The Last Year of Polaroid Film." Her work has been published in editorial magazines across the United States, online and in collateral for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Neale has recently raised funds to self publish her photo book, "#SubwaySeries."

More about Jackie Neale can be found at: https://archive.jackiephoto.com/index/G0000u3SJgEuJNBQ, and on Instagram and Facebook.

Mel Evans joins "Twosday Talks" with an impressive 40-year history of photojournalism. Making photographs nearly every workday of his life, Evans's goal is to make every photograph as interesting and artful as the situation allows. Thousands of Evans's images have been published in newspapers, magazines and websites in the United States and around the globe.

Retired from the Associated Press in 2017, Evans continues to take editorial and commercial assignments while segueing into newer projects that satisfy his own creative pursuits and desires. Currently, he is focused on taking a serious approach to alternative and historic processes in large format in his words, "trying to learn as much as possible from and honor those who went before."

Evans is a founding member of the Monalog Collective which is a group of photographers who use only historic analog processes.

More about Mel Evans can be found at: https://melevans.photoshelter.com/archive.

About "Twosday Talks" at JKC Gallery

"Twosday Talks" artist presentations are an extension of the "Third Thursday" series started by Heather Palecek and Habiyb Shu'Aib as a platform for artists to showcase their work to the Trenton and the regional community. The events quickly reached an audience from New York to Philadelphia. With the introduction of hybrid virtual and in-person shows, JKC Gallery now features artists from across and beyond United States with a global audience reach.

For information about registration and attending in person or online, please visit JKCGallery.online. Anyone wishing to learn more about photography and visual arts programs at MCCC please visit https://www.mccc.edu/catalog/photo_afa.shtml to see a list of courses.