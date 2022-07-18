JC Fridays Announces Open Call For Venues, September 9

Art House Productions has announced an open call to businesses, artists, and arts-related venues to submit an event to participate in this upcoming Jersey City Fridays, to take place on Friday, September 9th, 2022.

During JC Fridays, the public are invited to tour businesses, galleries, bars, venues and art-related spaces to see a variety of artwork and to enjoy the spirit and culture of the city as they mingle with other residents and visitors. Participating in Jersey City Fridays is a great way to connect with the community and support the arts, while increasing foot traffic in your space and growing your audience. Venues are encouraged to stay open late during JC Fridays to host a special event, including art openings, live music, special classes and workshops, and more!

Submitted events must have a confirmed location. Events must be free and open to the public, located in or affiliated with Jersey City, and be arts related events. JC Fridays has a "Pay What You Can" submission fee.

Art House is committed to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and encourages members of the Jersey City community who are underrepresented to submit. Art House encourages all participating venues to compensate their artists for their participation.

More information can be found on at https://www.jcfridays.com/sign-up.

If you are interested in hosting an event, or if you are an artist seeking help to find a venue location, you can contact Christy E. O'Connor at jcfridays@arthouseproductions.org

PRINT DEADLINE: August 12 at 4:00pm (to be included in printed posters, event listings, press release, etc)

ONLINE DEADLINE: August 31 at 4:00pm (to be included on the website and online event listings)