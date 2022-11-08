Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Mile Square Theatre Next Month

Performances begin Thursday, December 1 and continue through Sunday, December 24.

Nov. 08, 2022  

MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their second production of Kevin R. Free's first season as Artistic Director, of Tom Mula's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL, directed by JENN HALTMAN. JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030).

Performances begin Thursday, December 1 and continue through Sunday, December 24. Opening Night is Saturday, December 3 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30-$45 and available at milesquaretheatre.org. Press performances are: Thursday, December 1, Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3 (and any subsequent performance).

In this clever and dark retelling of the Dickens classic, Jacob Marley is tasked with helping to redeem his old business partner's soul and undergoes his own transformation. Says Kevin R. Free of this play, "When I was a kid, this is the kind of Holiday play I wanted to see: something traditional with a dark twist. As an adult, I performed in several versions of A Christmas Carol, but none of them looked like this!"

The production stars Sevrin Anne Mason* as Jacob Marley and Jezabel Montero* as Scrooge. Rounding out the cast are Caturah Brown, Dominic Russo, Grant Cary Peterson and Kristin (KP) Sgarro. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Tim McMath, costume design by Kara Branch, and lighting design by Jennifer Fok. Margaret Montagna is the sound designer; Emmett Grosland is the props supervisor; and Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, December 24:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $30-45 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. The theatre is offering a special "Pay-What-You-Will" performance on December 1 and




