Interview: Hillary Fisher Stars in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Paper Mill Playhouse

The Little Mermaid is now being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse through June 29th. It is the final production of the Playhouse’s 2024-2025 season with matinee and evening shows available.

Based on one of the world’s most beloved stories and the enchanting Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is a Broadway spectacular for dreamers of all ages to enjoy. This fishy fable boasts such irresistible songs as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and the Academy Award–winning “Under the Sea". It’s a joyful blend of adventure, comedy, and a love story that the whole family will love — whether you’re reliving the magic or seeing it for the first time.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Hillary Fisher who stars as Ariel in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Little Mermaid. She shared fascinating information about her career and the show.

Hillary Fisher’s credits include on Broadway: The Notebook. Off-Broadway: Between the Lines, Cyrano (The New Group). Regional: Pamela’s First Musical (Two River Theater), Cinderella (Arvada Center), Little Shop of Horrors (The Fulton), Ragtime (Quisisana). Television: “The Chica Show” (Sprout). Hillary is also a director (Ars Nova), assistant director (National Black Theatre, NYU), model, and songwriter. Besides the arts, Hillary is passionate about making wellness accessible through tennis and Pilates. Pace University BFA, LaGuardia High School.

When did you first realize your penchant for acting?

My mom was a singer and I was convinced I’d be a pop star. So I came out with a single when I was super young. I was in performing arts school starting in 3rd grade at Whitney Houston Academy in New Jersey. It wasn’t until my first acting job at the age of 10 that I realized I wanted to act. I played Addy in The American Girl Doll Store and I worked there until high school. Once I was doing it for a living, I knew I wanted to forever.

Tell us a little about your education at LaGuardia and how it led you to study for your BFA at Pace.

I had an incredible time in high school. I was a vocal major so I studied all types of vocal styles, mostly classical voice, and learned to read music. What made LaGuardia so special is that I made friends from all different artistic backgrounds. I was more excited about continuing my work in the business than attending college. My first professional job as an actor in NYC was when I was 10 years old, so I felt like I was already on the right career path and I took a year off after high school. Eventually I craved the structure and connection that comes with going to a university and found my way to Pace!

We'd love to know a little about your work as a director.

I love storytelling and I am excited about all of the different avenues I can take to do that. My genius colleague and friend Brandon Michael Nase was directing A View From The Bridge at NYU and asked me to come in as an assistant director. I surprised myself with how confident and happy it made me to help lead a production with such talented actors. I made my Directorial Debut at Ars Nova Ant Fest directing Damages by Taylor Steele. I plan to continue my education in directing and learning from the directors I get to work with as an Actor.

Your passion for wellness is admirable. Tell us a little bit about how you fulfil this positive goal for others.

I have been lucky growing up to have had access to a variety of fitness and wellness spaces in NYC. Although I could not afford to take classes and visit spas and try new sports, I had friends who would invite me in and teach me. I want to do the same for others. I love providing access to wellness in my communities. It all started with learning to play tennis on Instagram Live and using donations from that for different organizations during the pandemic. That led me to want to create more access in the tennis world. I started working as a program manager for Black Girls Tennis Club. Another love of mine is pilates. I teach as an instructor at a black and queer owned studio in Brooklyn! I am looking forward to finding new ways to bring these activities to as many black and queer communities as possible.

(Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Wow, taking on the lead role of Ariel is exciting. What have been some of the challenges of the part?

We all have our versions of Ariel in our head. She is such a beloved and iconic princess. I have had to find a way to tell the story like it is new every day and find ways to make it my own. I am swimming and flying in this production! It looks so graceful, but it is truly a workout and a sport. I am glad that I have the consistent training to make this a reality in such a short period of time but it has definitely been a fun challenge.

How do you like working in NJ at Paper Mill Playhouse?

I love the spirit of Paper Mill. It is filled with kind people who want to have fun! I love the surrounding area. The fact that I can step outside and hear a trickle of water from the nearby parks and stumble upon beautiful views is iconic. I have only been in the theater for a week and I feel like my dresser Debbie, who has worked at Paper Mill for over 30 years, will be a lifelong friend. It is truly a gift to work at Paper Mill.

We hope that many theatergoers will enjoy The Little Mermaid with their families. What would you like people to know about the show?

I hope so too! Theatergoers can expect Disney magic and a story that will move them and make them smile :)

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

If dreams are plans, I expect to be leading Broadway shows, working in television, and furthering society through art and wellness.

You can follow Hillary on Instagram @sochillary Instagram and on Tik Tok @nochillary

Tickets for The Little Mermaid can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo Credit: Hillary Fisher's headshot, Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse

