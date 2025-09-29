Interview: Director, Jeorgi Smith and DIARY OF A WIMPY KID at The Growing Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey in Netcong will kick-off their 44th Main Stage Season with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical from 10/10 to 10/26. Based on the reading series by Jeff Kinney, it has a book by Kevin Del Aguila with music and lyrics by Michale Mahler and Alan Schmuckler. It is directed and choreographed by Jeorgi Smith with musical direction by Ethan Smith.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jeorgi Smith about her career and the upcoming show at The Growing Stage.

Jeorgi is a professional actress, director, and choreographer. She has directed staged readings for TGS's Playwriting Festival for Young Writers and New Play-Reading Festival. Notable professional production credits: Camp Rock at Theater Row, (Director & Choreographer), High School Musical Youth Production at Theater Row (Director), A Little Princess & Annie Warbucks at the Pershing Square Signature Center (Choreographer), and Lyrics For Life at The Symphony Space (Choreographer). As a performer, Jeorgi has performed Off-Broadway, tv, film, and commercials. Jeorgi is also an accomplished private performance coach and TGS teaching artist.

We know that you performed at TGS and took classes as a youngster. Can you tell us a little about that experience?

I took my first class at TGS when I was 5 years old! I remember bringing the story of The Wild Things to life in the second floor classroom! That class sparked my love for acting! Soon after that class, I started performing professionally on stage and screen throughout NJ and NY. When I turned 10, I then came back to The Growing Stage and performed in my first main stage production of The Wizard of Oz. I played a lullaby league munchkin and fell in love with TGS all over again. As a young person, I performed it multiple productions at TGS such as Seussical, Frosty, The Secret Life of Girls, and more. After studying acting in college and touring as a stage actor, I once again returned to TGS where I had the full circle moment of playing Dorothy in TGS’s production of The Wizard of Oz. Since then, I have been performing at TGS as a professional artist. Some of my favorite productions at TGS have been The Wizard of Oz, The Lightning Thief, Ella Enchanted, and Elephant & Piggie: We’re in a Play! Just to name a few!

You wear many hats in the performing arts. What are some of the challenges of your busy career?

I try! Thank you! I try to learn everything in the arts that I can as I feel it helps me become a more versatile artist! I think the biggest challenge with wearing multiple hats is saying no! I try my best to fit as much in my schedule as possible as I love what I do and am passionate about it. All at the same time I could be directing one project, choreographing another, and performing in something else! I pride myself on being willing to try and staying open to new possibilities as you never know what opportunities can arise from saying yes. TGS has always done a great job at showing young people you can do and should be able to a do a little bit of everything in the arts community. At TGS Summer Camp, campers take classes in music, dance, acting, and art! Our art station is about learning how to build a set, props, and costumes. All of these tools learned at summer camp are vital to their camp show and any production in general. TGS gives many performing opportunities for young people, but also shares opportunities for young artists to learn how to do lights, sound, costume, and more. Giving young people production credits before they even graduate highs school. All of this being said, my passion for wearing many hats is because I grew up in an environment where knowing how to do a little bit of everything was just second nature.

Why do you think TGS has been so successful for young people and families?

TGS is in their 44th season! Its incredible! Their longevity is a direct result of their passion, drive, and commitment to young people. TGS gives many young people their first theatrical experience. TGS opens a world of possibilities. Easily young people can get sucked into the imagination brought to life on stage, realistic storytelling, vibrant clothing, contagious sounds, and even the spectacular murals that patrons love as they enter the theater. For years TGS has made it their mission to perform works that engage the entire family which I think is a direct representation of their success. TGS supports every member of a family to have an enjoyable, theatrical experience. Something else I love about TGS, is their support and education for young performers. TGS thrives on being able to give young performers the opportunity to directly perform with professional actors. This type of setting gives young performers and professional artists the opportunity to learn and grow from each other. Every opportunity to perform on stage at The Growing Stage is not just a performance, but a learning experience as well!

We'd love to know how it feels to direct the opening show of the season!

I am SO excited to have this opportunity to direct and choreograph the opening show of the 44th season at TGS. When Stephen Fredericks, TGS's executive director, asked me to take on these roles for this production, I was instantly thrilled and honored that he and the TGS staff and board would trust me with such exciting show and opportunity. As it is the first production of the season, there is some weight to setting the tone for the rest of the season, but so far I think we are doing a great job! Our performers in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical! are very excited and passionate about this production and cannot wait to share it with audiences. I am thrilled to share this project and their hard work with NJ!

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team that is bringing Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical to the Netcong stage?

We have a wonderfully talented cast of 20 performers mixed with mostly young people and four professional adult artists. Each and every member of our cast is special and dedicated to Greg’s story! They are our driving force of this story and are excited to share it. As for my creative team, I have had the pleasure of working with Ethan Smith as Music Director and Chelsea Bacho as Stage Manager, both of whom are new to the TGS stage. Ethan and Chelsea have been working hard to be sure that our actors sound amazing and feel prepared. Also a part our creative team are TGS veterans Stephen Fredericks, Lori Lawrence, David O’Neill, Danny Campos, and more! I am so lucky to be surrounded by and collaborating with seasoned professionals who love what they do. Their ideas, visions, and collaborations are what have helped me design a special production that I cannot wait to share!

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

This production is your favorite Dairy of a Wimpy Kid book ON STAGE. Many of our performers are huge fans of this story and have been working hard to do it justice in a way that audiences will recognize based of the energy and pictures the book have provided. This production is fast paced, filled with big energy, contagious music, and the middle school humor we all know and love. Greg Heffley’s world is literally going to pop off the page. Audience members of all ages are bound to leave the theater smiling and energized.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I look forward to teaching classes as part of the Creative Arts Academy this Fall, Winter, and Spring as well as teaching private lessons at TGS. Outside of TGS, I will be directing and choreographing multiple productions across NJ and NYC this year such as Clue On Stage: High School Edition, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia!, and more!

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know!

I am so excited for the BWW NJ readers to come visit us to see Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical! We are having a lot of fun! TGS has an awesome season planned this year! After Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical!, be sure to check out future productions including TGS’s next holiday production of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer coming this December!

Follow Jeorgi on Instagram @JeorgiSmith and @ActingCoachJeorgi and visit her website: www.jeorgismith.com

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical will be performed from October 10th through the 26th with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Tickets to the show and all the productions in the upcoming season are available by visiting HERE or call the Box Office at (973) 347-4946.

Photo Credit: Deborah Lopez