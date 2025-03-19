Interview: Brianna Martinez in HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND at The Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Growing Stage (TGS) The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, will present the world premiere of HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND by Cris Eli Blak. This production runs March 28 to April 6 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on March 28th at 7:30PM. It is directed by Danny Campos, TGS Veteran Artist and Director of Marketing.

HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND is the 2024 winner of the TGS New Play-Reading Festival and tells the story about a family of three women who hold each other up, see each other, and remind each other of the power within their spirits. The show’s overall message is that your voice matters, your story matters, and using creativity – whether it be hip hop, poetry, dance, or whatever you choose – can help you heal and help you realize your strength and the strength of those around you. This production is recommended for ages 9 through adult. Come celebrate Women’s History Month with this new play!

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Brianna Martinez who plays the lead role of Nina in HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND. We learned a lot about her career and the upcoming show at TGS.

Brianna Martinez is proud to be back at TGS with the added privilege of representing her culture in this new play! Past TGS credits: Maddie & Eleanor (World Premiere), Goosebumps: The Musical, and Boogie (World Premiere). Brianna was recently seen in John Proctor is the Villain during its 2024 pre-Broadway run at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA. Other select regional credits: As You Like It, A Man for All Seasons, Romeo & Juliet (The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). She is currently EMC and represented by Stewart Talent NY.

When did you first realize that your career would be in the performing arts?

When I was 8, my local high school was doing The Music Man, and they wanted to feature real children in the ensemble. So, they mailed out this “casting call,” to all the elementary schools in my town. Looking back, I was a really shy kid when put on the spot (truthfully, I still am), but I told my mom that I wanted to do it. I can’t remember much more than the little moments. Summersaulting across the stage, feeling the bright lights, even getting to wear makeup. In the little time we spent up there, I didn’t feel out of place or shy about what I was doing. That experience definitely planted the seed for me.

Can you tell us a little bit about your theatrical training?

I remember not knowing where to start and feeling discouraged about it, but Christmas of 2010, my uncle gifted me some money to put towards acting classes. I think he knew I needed a little nudge, and by that summer I was enrolled at the New Jersey School for Dramatic Arts. I committed all my summers to theatre camp until I graduated high school. I took the one theater class my high school offered (twice), performed in their musicals, and went to Kean University to study theatre performance. While I was there, I did an acting for the camera intensive at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Post college, I would say a lot of my training comes from the jobs I’ve (thankfully) booked. I tap into different skills and exercise existing ones with each job.

You have diverse credits that range from children's theatre to classical productions. What have been some of the challenges of your career?

I notice it takes me a second to really switch gears. In theatre, you spend 6 days a week immersed in the world of one specific story. When it comes time for the next project, I find that I carry over little mannerisms or ways of speaking from the previous show. So, I have to make a conscious effort to quickly transition and ground myself in the new story.

I also find that I jump around a lot, because I’m afraid of being pigeonholed. I once had a potential agent look at my name and headshot and say they can see me playing a “gang member.” Which made no sense, and I obviously didn’t sign with that agent. But in general, being “typecast” is a challenge for many actors. We work diligently to bring all types of stories to life, and we deserve to have the opportunity to do so. So, I’m extremely proud to have those diverse credits!

We are excited that you are returning to The Growing Stage. How does it feel to be back?

The Growing Stage has such a special place in my heart. They were my first in-person audition after I graduated college (which was during the height of the pandemic), and after booking that play— I felt like was able to finally gain some traction. They gave me an opportunity that opened my mind to the possibilities of my career, so I am honored every time I am able to come back.

Tell us about your role as Nina in Her Beautiful Sound.

It’s such a joy to be playing a young Hispanic girl growing up around other powerful female figures. Touching on what I said before, I don’t often get to perform in shows rooted in my culture; it’s refreshing. Nina is a kind-hearted kid navigating immeasurable loss. She’s thirteen, so emotions run high, and she defaults to having her guard up. But, Cris has written a great journey for her. She eventually realizes that she doesn’t have to do this alone and can lean on those who love her.

Why do you think this show will appeal to family audiences?

There’s a line where Nina says, “I’ve grown up long before I was supposed to. Learned adult lessons the hard way.” It’s always stuck out to me, because I know so many people who feel that way. Every stage of your life has its own set of challenges, but this show teaches you that the best way to get through them is “together.” It’s cool that the children in the audience may be learning this for the first time, and the adults in the audience may have needed the reminder.

You are working with a very talented team. Tell us a little about what is going on in rehearsals for Her Beautiful Sound.

From the first rehearsal, I knew it would be a great time. Our director, Danny, brings fun energy into the room. He’s cultivated an environment where we, as a cast, get to spend rehearsals laughing and building genuine relationships. Which can only better serve the story. I mean, we get to bond over Celia Cruz and empanadas—what more could I ask for?

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

Well, it’s not theatre related, but I just got engaged (still screaming)! So, a lot of my attention has actually shifted towards planning the wedding. I’ve been visiting venues during the day while rehearsing for Her Beautiful Sound at night. It’s been a gift to spend my time balancing two of the most important things to me and my future.

You can follow Brianna on Instagram @briannamartinez_actor and visit her website briannamartinez.net to stay up to date on upcoming projects.

Tickets prices for HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND are: $30/Adults, $24/Seniors (62 years and up) and $18/Youth (17 years and under). Please visit The Growing Stage website HERE or call the Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets. Group Rates are available for all performances. The Growing Stage will present a Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday, April 5th at 4:00PM.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo

