InterACT Theatre Productions Presents World Premiere Of THE HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL

interACT Theatre Productions presents "THE HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL," a new adaptation by Tommy Jamerson. The play runs for three weekends at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, NJ. Opening night is this Friday, October 11th and closing night is Saturday, October 26th, making a total of eight weekend performances this month.

The show is based on the 1959 cult classic film written by Robb White and starring Vincent Price. The new adaptation written by Jamerson is about eccentric millionaire Frederick Loren, who hosts a party for his wife Annabelle at a possibly haunted mansion. The guests have been invited, and the house is all set to host the group and to raise the stakes. If the guests survive the night filled with scares, screams, and the supernatural, they will receive $50,000 each. How hard could it be?

Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 7:30PM while the Sunday matinees begin at 4PM. Online tickets are discounted at $17-22 for adults and $14-20 for students and seniors at interactproductions.tix.com until 2 hours prior to the performance. All tickets purchased at the box office in person are $25. Tickets cannot be purchased by phone.

The production is directed by Nicholas J. Clarey and stage managed by Felicity D. Selby. The cast includes Nat Gennace, Kayann Richards, Melissa Mugica, Guy Gunther Rose, Rahil Kassam, Sabrina Santoro, Molly Gilman, Jerry Narciso, Hannah Gaston, Robert Rasczyk, & Marla Feldman Freeman.

Rounding out the crew are producer Maryann Galife Post, assistant stage manager Alicia Fink, costumer Mike Patierno, props manager Isaiah J. Abdul-Qawi, lighting design by Nick Von Hagel, sound design by Alexander Post, light board operation by David Wren-Hardin, sound board operation by Caitlyn Roper, Nia Williams, & Anthea Marley, publicity & social media team Sabrina Santoro & Mark J. Parker, and house manager Dawilla Madsen.

Backstage crew members include Isaiah J. Abdul-Qawi, Samantha Colon, Alicia Fink & Cyrus Rodriguez. This show was made possible by the generosity of Dawilla Madsen.

Founded in 2009, interACT is now in its 10th season of bringing award-winning theatre to the community. interACT is the theatre in residence at The Baird Cultural Arts Center in South Orange, but during the Baird's renovation, the company will perform their mainstage productions "on the run" at South Orange Middle School and The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood.





