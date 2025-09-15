Inaugural Everything Fab Four Fest to Take Place at the historic Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beatles' seminal 1965 album Rubber Soul, often considered the first major turning point in the band's recorded career, will take center stage November 6-8, 2025, at the inaugural Everything Fab Four Fest at the historic Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ.

A lineup of special guests will be on hand to provide ticket holders with three days' worth of curated content, concerts, conversations and more. Headlining the event on Friday, November 7th, is famed E Street drummer and longtime Beatles fan Max Weinberg who will be in-conversation with Bob Santelli, Director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. Max will also be performing several Beatles songs with Jersey Shore favorites, The Weeklings, and will be available for a special meet & greet opportunity.

Jake Clemons, current E Street saxophonist (successor to his uncle, Clarence "The Big Man" Clemons), will be headlining on Saturday, November 8th with his band. Clemons will also be available for a meet & greet session to benefit the Light of Day Foundation, which utilizes music's cultural power to raise money and awareness in the continuing quest to end Parkinson's Disease.

Dr. Kenneth Womack, Professor of English & Popular Music at Monmouth University and critically acclaimed Beatles author (as well as host of the Everything Fab Four podcast), is spearheading the festival activities. "Asbury Park is the place to be this November as we come together to celebrate Rubber Soul in a town that serves as one of the nation's most vaunted music heritage sites," he said. "Fans will be treated to live performances, multi-media presentations and expert panels on the album's enduring legacy."

Other special guests and performers at the festival include singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, author and filmmaker Jamie Bernstein (daughter of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein), Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield, psychedelic rock band Blac Rabbit, New Jersey's own The Black Ties band, the all-female Magical Mystery Girls band and more. A top-shelf cast of Beatles experts will also be on hand, including Bruce Spizer, Scott Freiman, Jude Southerland Kessler and over 50 others.

Wonderwall Communications and Salon are presenting this three-day event in association with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel is located at 1401 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, NJ. For more event information, please visit: https://ef4fest.com/