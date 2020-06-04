Impact Performing Arts Company Announces Open Auditions For Summer 2020 Youth Virtual Musicals

IMPACT Performing Arts Company is accepting audition videos for their 2020 summer musical productions. The primary show will be The Wizard of Oz - young performers' edition, and will rehearse weekday mornings 10am-12noon. The intermediate show will be Getting to Know... Cinderella, and will rehearse weekday evenings 7-9pm. All production activities will take place online, culminating in live-stream performances in August.

The Wizard of Oz - young performer's edition is a one-hour adaptation of the classic musical, specially designed for young performers. This primary show is open to auditions from children entering grades 1-5. Getting to know... Cinderella is a one-hour adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless tale. This intermediate show is open to auditions from children entering grades 5-9. Children entering grade 5 may choose between the primary and intermediate shows. The audition submission deadline is Friday, June 19.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the entire production process will be conducted online. Therefore, children from anywhere are welcome to audition and take part in these productions, as long as they have regular internet access. Rehearsals will take place via Zoom conferencing, and students will regularly record their home performances to compile the final performance, which will be live-streamed in August.

IMPACT Performing Arts Company is owned and operated by Charles and Deborah Linnell, who have been directing musical theatre for over 25 years, with over 50 youth productions under their belts. "After working for so many years with school and community productions in nearby towns, we decided to finally start our own company," says Charles. "This area is in need of a youth musical theatre company."

Those who wish to register or get more information are encouraged to visit the IMPACT website at impactperformingarts.com. There is no cost to audition, but there is a $185 production fee per child ($15 sibling discount). Specific audition and production details can be found on the website, as well as information on private music lessons. Questions can be sent to info@impactperformingarts.com.

