IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Algonquin Arts Theatre In December

Algonquin Arts Theatre invites audiences to celebrate the magic of the season with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, running December 6–14, 2025, based on the iconic film.

Set in a Vermont inn during a snowless Christmas, White Christmas follows two World War II veterans turned entertainers, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who team up with sisters Betty and Judy Haynes to save their former general’s failing lodge. Featuring such Irving Berlin classics as “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” “Happy Holiday,” and the timeless “White Christmas,” the musical captures the warmth and nostalgia of a golden era in American song.

The production stars Anthony Greco (Bob Wallace), Edward Itte (Phil Davis), Maria Heitmann (Betty Haynes), Megan Lynn Peterson (Judy Haynes), Lynne Truex (Martha Watson), Joe Minnella (General Waverly), and Clare Tranger (Susan Waverly).

Also featured are Stephen Rubino, Amie Hueston, Alyssa Kiselev, Charles T. Hughes, Denn Michael Jr., Kelly Fitzgerald, Kyra Griggs, Michelina Roche, Johnny Friedman, Joseph Roach, Joshua McGrath, Elizabeth Molfetto, Joseph Paglino, Daniel Koellhoffer, Lisa Sudfield, Joanna Douglas, Marianna Kiselev, and Robert Weinstein, along with youth ensemble members Lisa Catalfamo, Angelina Cretella, and Brynn McKee.

The creative team includes Jessica O’Brien (Director/Choreographer), Barbara Klemp (Music Director), Onali Rosado (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Rachel Krupnick (Production Stage Manager), Jason Greenhouse (Scenic Design), Roman Klima (Lighting Design), Frankie Confalone (Costume Design), Jan Topoleski (Sound Design), Gina Lupi (Prop Design), Joseph Ficarra (Production Manager), and Julie Nagy (Producer).

“White Christmas has become one of our most cherished holiday traditions at the Algonquin,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “It’s a show that celebrates love, generosity, and the joy of community—the very values that define this season and our theatre family.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $27 and are available at AlgonquinArts.org, by calling 732-528-9211, or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre Box Office (Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, NJ.