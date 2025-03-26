INTO THE WOODS to be Presented at Union High School Performing Arts Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Union High School Performing Arts Company will present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical Into the Woods, a captivating tale where fairy tales collide in an enchanting and thought-provoking journey. The production will take place on April 3-6 in the Union High School Auditorium: Performances beginning on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 1:00 PM.

A Tony Award-winning musical licensed by Musical Theatre International, Into the Woods intertwines the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel with the original story of a Baker and his Wife, who set off on a quest to break a witch's curse. Along the way, the characters learn that getting what they wish for isn't always the happily-ever-after they imagined. With a brilliant score by Stephen Sondheim and a witty book by James Lapine, this production will bring humor, heart, and adventure to the Union High School stage.

"We're thrilled to bring Into the Woods to life with our talented students," said Miss Sloan, the show's director. "This show is a challenge musically and theatrically, and our cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create a magical experience for audiences."

