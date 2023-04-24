Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY

Performances run May 4-21.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY

Hudson Theatre Works will present Joanne Hoersch's new play, "Shelley."
Hudson Theatre Works continues its commitment to producing one new play a year.

Coming from the company's workshop, "Shelley" takes place in 1814. Aspiring novelist Mary Godwin, runs off to post-Revolutionary France with her lover, Percy Shelley, one of the greatest of the Romantic poets, and her stepsister, Claire Clairmont, seeking adventure and enlightenment, in a new, free country. What they find instead is a decimated, war torn land, and a population desperate for peace. Mary's creative talent is sparked in a way she could never have imagined, haunting her until an unspeakable tragedy forces her to come face to face with the true nature of what she feels compelled to write.

Joanne Hoersch (Playwright) received her BA in drama from Emerson College. She studied fiction at Columbia University, where she was the recipient of a Woolrich Fellowship for creative writing. While at Columbia, her short story "Josie Going Places" was awarded best story of the year, in a university-wide competition. She was also a semi-finalist in the Heekin Foundation's national short story contest. In 1998, she received a grant from the NJ State Council on the Arts, for fiction writing. Her first full length play, "Jackson Is Gone," was produced by Hudson Theatre Works, and for it she received her second grant, from the NJ State Council on the Arts, in 2012, for playwriting. Her second play "Starring Elizabeth" was read at Playwrights' Theatre of New Jersey, the Lark Theater in New York and at Hudson Theatre Works' PlayWorks series.

Her play "Bunnies," based on her experiences as a Playboy Bunny in New York in the early 70's, was produced by Hudson Theatre Works in 2021 and was recently published by Next Stage Press. It is also available at the Drama Bookshop in NYC. Joanne has published two novels under her pseudonym, Charlotte Glass, "The Dream Room" and "Glorious," both available on Amazon. Joanne is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

The play features Ryan Natalino (Bunnies, Desire Under the Elms), Daniel Melchiorre (Paterno HBO, Sweat), B.C. Miller, (The Little Foxes, Machinal), Joanne Guarnaccia (Talk Radio, Comedy of Errors), and Todd Hilsee (Caretaker, A Christmas Carol).

The show is directed by Frank Licato with stage and lighting design by Gregory Erbach, Costumes by Ann Lowe, Sound Design by Donald Stark, props by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, Stage Managed by Dawn D'Arrigo and Assistant Stage Managed by Gus McMahon.




SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May Photo
SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May
If you can't make it to England for King Charles III's coronation, nor did you purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby, grab your fascinator and head to “Derby Day”, the return of the Kentucky Derby-themed “living movie” 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at studio;space in Somers Point. It will be followed by a live viewing of the real Kentucky Derby at 5:51 p.m.
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking Photo
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking
The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival (RGIFF) has announced its lineup for its 12th Season with five nights of events. Come join in the fun and excitement in downtown Ridgewood and see over 50 films by up and coming filmmakers, see the premiere of a NJ feature film, enjoy panels by industry experts, do some networking, hear inspiring Q & A's, pose on the Red Carpet and mingle at the Awards After Party.
Broadway and Opera Star NKENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City i Photo
Broadway and Opera Star N'KENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City in May
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated vocalist N'Kenge will bring her talents from Broadway to Jersey City for a good cause. On May 3, she will host the second annual 'A Night of Broadway,' a benefit concert featuring artists based in Jersey City, to support the Youth Foundation of Jersey City.
State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2023 Free Summer Movies Series Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2023 Free Summer Movies Series
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced the return of the Free Summer Movies Series. Movies featured in the 2023 series include Moana on July 11, Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 18, Soul on July 25, The LEGO Batman Movie on August 8, and Into the Woods on August 15.

More Hot Stories For You


Hudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEYHudson Theatre Works Present New Play, SHELLEY
April 24, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works will present Joanne Hoersch's new play, “Shelley.”   Hudson Theatre Works continues its commitment to producing one new play a year. 
SPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in MaySPQR Stage Company to Present DERBY DAY in May
April 23, 2023

If you can't make it to England for King Charles III's coronation, nor did you purchase tickets to the Kentucky Derby, grab your fascinator and head to “Derby Day”, the return of the Kentucky Derby-themed “living movie” 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at studio;space in Somers Point. It will be followed by a live viewing of the real Kentucky Derby at 5:51 p.m.
Parsippany Arts Center to Present Free Reading of GOBLINS AND GATESParsippany Arts Center to Present Free Reading of GOBLINS AND GATES
April 23, 2023

GOBLINS AND GATES by Michael Campbell and Gonzalo Valencia-Peña will have a reading at the Parsippany Arts Center on April 30 at 3PM.
Ridgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & NetworkingRidgewood Film Festival to Host Free Industry Panels & Networking
April 22, 2023

The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival (RGIFF) has announced its lineup for its 12th Season with five nights of events. Come join in the fun and excitement in downtown Ridgewood and see over 50 films by up and coming filmmakers, see the premiere of a NJ feature film, enjoy panels by industry experts, do some networking, hear inspiring Q & A's, pose on the Red Carpet and mingle at the Awards After Party.
Broadway and Opera Star N'KENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City in MayBroadway and Opera Star N'KENGE Will Host Benefit For The Youth Foundation Of Jersey City in May
April 22, 2023

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated vocalist N'Kenge will bring her talents from Broadway to Jersey City for a good cause. On May 3, she will host the second annual 'A Night of Broadway,' a benefit concert featuring artists based in Jersey City, to support the Youth Foundation of Jersey City.
share