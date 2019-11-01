Hudson Theatre Works' Artistic Director Frank Licato Will Perform in TWELVE ANGRY MEN at The Hackensack Performing Arts Center

Hudson Theatre Works' Artistic Director Frank Licato will perform in the classic drama, "Twelve Angry Men" with The Company Theatre Group, Hackensack. The play runs at The Hackensack Performing Arts Center from Friday, November 8 through Sunday November 17.

Directed by Lou Scarpati, The Company co-founder and artistic director, the production includes three New Jersey Theatre Alliance member artistic directors besides Licato, and Teddy Coluca, noted NJ actor. Coluca appears as Brimley on NBC's "The Blacklist," and played the stage manager on the 2006-2013 series "Thirty Rock," among other numerous television, Broadway and regional theater productions.

In "Twelve Angry Men", a young man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in what appears to be an open and shut case. Yet, this is not as it appears; in a jury of 12, one brave man stands alone, fighting racism, personal vendettas, apathy, arrogance, and injustice. As relevant today as it was when it was written more than sixty years ago, "Twelve Angry Men" is a powerful example of what might happen when a failed justice system delivers everything but justice.

Reginald Rose wrote "Twelve Angry Men" as a teleplay in 1954. Rose was an American film and television writer known for his treatment of controversial social and political issues in the early years of television. In 1955, his script was adapted for the stage, and in 1957 was made into the film that has become an American classic. The courtroom drama has received numerous tributes, remakes, and adaptations, including film versions from India, Russia, China, and Spain, and stage versions in America, England, and Lebanon.

"I am thrilled to be sharing the stage with my New Jersey theater colleagues." Also appearing in the play are artistic directors Carl Wallnau (Centenary Stage), Paul Whelihan, (Pushcart Players) and Michael Bias (Garage Theatre Group), and fellow Garden State actors Andrea Prendamano (co-founder of The Company Theatre Group), Scott Cagney, Phillip Hannah, Danielle Cornell, Gary Martins, Mark Quiles, and Reegan McKenzie.

Frank Licato is Artistic Director of Hudson Theatre Works. He is a 2018 recipient of the Tanne Foundation Award for artistic excellence. He most recently acted and directed in "The Caretaker," at Hudson Theatre Works. His directing merits include an Applause Award from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and a Perry Award for Best Director for "The Grapes of Wrath." He was named Best Director by the Off-Broadway Revue for his production of Sam Shepard's "Seduced," and his production of Neil LaBute's "The Shape of Things" was selected as a regional finalist in the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival. His production of Robert Clem's "Fever" was voted a top 10 show at the 2001 New York International Fringe Festival and his production of "On the Waterfront" was made into the award winning documentary, "Waiting for Budd." He is a member of the Playwright and Director Unit of The Actors Studio.

"Twelve Angry Men" performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, 120 State Street, Hackensack, NJ. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting The Company Theatre Group's website http://www.theatrecompany.biz/tickets or call 201-408-5816. Available tickets can be purchased on the day of the performance 30 minutes before curtain time.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to ensemble collaboration as well as artistic risk through its work with its permanent company, guest artists, partner institutions and the surrounding community. It is dedicated to a rugged aesthetic which seeks to tell stories, both new and old, classic and contemporary, that reflect our lives, relationships and world today. Hudson Theatre Works' primary focus is in bringing a Living Theatre community to the area of North Jersey through performance, outreach and theatre arts instruction. It's production of "A Steady Rain," was named one of the top 10 production my the Star Ledger and the organization is consistently listed as one of the top cultural institutions by the Hudson Reporter.

For more information or questions, go to www.hudsontheatreworks.org and for tickets go to hudsontheatreworks.brownpapertickets.com.





