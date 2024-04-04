Herbie Hancock Returns to NJPAC in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



14x GRAMMY winner Herbie Hancock will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in a highly anticipated one-night only concert. The last time he graced the NJPAC stage was in 2017 as a special guest with the Wayne Shorter Quartet.

Herbie Hancock is a true icon of modern music. Now 70 years into his astounding cross-genre career, he’s one of the most acclaimed and honored musicians of our time. Along with his phenomenal band, he takes audiences on an unforgettable musical journey that’s inventive, playful and profound. Throughout his explorations, he has transcended limitations and genres while maintaining his unmistakable voice. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, multiple GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters and a Lifetime Achievement Award, an Oscar, NEA Jazz Master, and Kennedy Center Honors awards, and more, he continues to amaze audiences across the globe.

There are few artists in the music industry who have had more influence on acoustic and electronic jazz and R&B than Herbie Hancock. As the immortal Miles Davis said in his autobiography, “Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, and I haven’t heard anybody yet who has come after him.” According to Downbeat, “His career-spanning juggling act of crowd-pleasing elements with deeper-driving musicality as a jazz titan has made him a model of how to blend seriousness with funk-fueled accessibility.”

Tickets for Herbie Hancock go on sale Friday, April 5, 2024, and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.