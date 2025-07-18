HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE Adds Performances at NJ Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Repertory Company has added additional Sunday night performances for the world premiere of How My Grandparents Fell in Love, a heartwarming and timely new musical by playwright Cary Gitter and composer Neil Berg, directed by NJ Rep Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas. This news comes before the production officially opens on Saturday, July 19, at 7 PM. The production began on July 17 and will run through August 10, 2025, at NJ Rep’s intimate Broadway theater in Long Branch.Added performances are on Sunday, July 27 at 7 PM; August 3 at 7 PM & August 10 at 7 PM.

From the team that brought audiences The Sabbath Girl, this new musical blends humor, heart, and history, shedding light on love, legacy, and resilience in the face of looming darkness.

Commissioned by NJ Rep, How My Grandparents Fell in Love stars Harris Milgrim and Becca Suskauer, and tells a deeply personal and poignant story set in 1933 Poland. Charlie, a Jewish immigrant who left Europe for America a decade earlier, returns to his hometown of Rovno in search of a bride. There, he meets Chava, a bright and independent young woman with scholarly aspirations. But as dreams bloom between them, the rising tide of anti-Semitism across Europe threatens their futures—and the future of generations to come.

Photo credit: Andrea Phox