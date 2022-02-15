Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOLA Member Perform at The Hard Rock Casino In Atlantic City

pixeltracker

Performances are February 18-19, 2022.

Feb. 15, 2022  
HOLA Member Perform at The Hard Rock Casino In Atlantic City

On Kentucky Avenue is a full-fledged, razzle-dazzle riveting "book" musical that startlingly transforms the tiny stage of Off-Broadway's Triad Theatre into one of New York's most magical and electric shows.

On Kentucky Avenue - the Club Harlem Revue is set on the night of a dress rehearsal during the the club's 1969 season in pre-casinos Atlantic City. But neither time nor nostalgic memories of a by-gone era, however vivid or hazy, can overshadow the brilliance of this musical. On Kentucky Avenue is a full-fledged, razzle-dazzle riveting "book" musical that startlingly transforms the tiny stage of Sound Waves into one of the most magical and electric shows in Atlantic City.

The show features a magnificent original score with such songs as "And If I Tell You I Love You," by Mr. Stephens and Frank Owens, and "This World Is Mine" by Mr. Stephens. And when the music of the 1960′s starts there won't be a pair of hands not clapping in the audience.


Friday, February 18 | 8:00PM
Saturday, February 19 | 4:00PM
Saturday, February 19 | 8:00PM

For more information and to purchase tix visit:
Sound Waves in Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoHOLA Member Perform at The Hard Rock Casino In Atlantic City


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

More Hot Stories For You

  • Danrie Productions to Present Immersive WEST SIDE STORY
  • NALAC Programs Team Welcomes Mari Hernandez & Alyssa Pineda
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30
  • The Children's Ballet of San Antonio to Hold Auditions for ALADDIN 2022