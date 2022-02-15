HOLA Member Perform at The Hard Rock Casino In Atlantic City

On Kentucky Avenue is a full-fledged, razzle-dazzle riveting "book" musical that startlingly transforms the tiny stage of Off-Broadway's Triad Theatre into one of New York's most magical and electric shows.



On Kentucky Avenue - the Club Harlem Revue is set on the night of a dress rehearsal during the the club's 1969 season in pre-casinos Atlantic City. But neither time nor nostalgic memories of a by-gone era, however vivid or hazy, can overshadow the brilliance of this musical. On Kentucky Avenue is a full-fledged, razzle-dazzle riveting "book" musical that startlingly transforms the tiny stage of Sound Waves into one of the most magical and electric shows in Atlantic City.



The show features a magnificent original score with such songs as "And If I Tell You I Love You," by Mr. Stephens and Frank Owens, and "This World Is Mine" by Mr. Stephens. And when the music of the 1960′s starts there won't be a pair of hands not clapping in the audience.



Friday, February 18 | 8:00PM

Saturday, February 19 | 4:00PM

Saturday, February 19 | 8:00PM

For more information and to purchase tix visit:

Sound Waves in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino