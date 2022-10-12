HER PORTMANTEAU Begins Limited Run at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse will welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with its new production of Her Portmanteau, a play written by Mfoniso Udofia, and directed by award-winning actress-writer, of Little Girl Blue, Laiona Michelle. Previews began on October 11th, with opening night scheduled on October 14th. The play will run through October 30th.

"We can't wait to welcome audiences back and jump start our exciting 2022-23 season with Her Portmanteau, a moving play about a mother and her daughters." said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse.

Her Portmanteau marks Laiona Michelle's official directorial debut. Ms. Michelle, the George Street Playhouse's Artistic Associate (Little Girl Blue, Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon), takes on Mfoniso Udofia's moving work, which The New York Times called "extraordinary," touches on the universal theme of mother-daughter relationships, forgiveness, reconciliation, and the struggle associated with leaving one's birth country behind, while holding on to its rich cultural heritage. The cast includes Jennean Farmer (Cullud Wattah, Ain't No Mo' ), Shannon Harris (The Blacklist), and Mattilyn Kravitz (Law and Order SVU, HBO: Boardwalk Empire).

The design and production team includes: Laiona Michelle - Director; Gregory J. Horton - Costume Designer; Karen Graybash - Sound Designer; Inza Bamba, Composer, Ebbe Bassey, Language Consultant; Maggie Surrovell, Dialect Coach; Samantha Flint - Production Stage Manager.

Her Portmanteau will began previews on October 11, officially opens on October 14, and runs through October 30. Tickets are on sale at the box office (opened for phone sales at 732-246-7717). Subscribers save 20% or more on full-season packages and discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.