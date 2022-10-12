Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HER PORTMANTEAU Begins Limited Run at George Street Playhouse

Previews began on October 11th, with opening night scheduled on October 14th. The play will run through October 30th.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

HER PORTMANTEAU Begins Limited Run at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse will welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with its new production of Her Portmanteau, a play written by Mfoniso Udofia, and directed by award-winning actress-writer, of Little Girl Blue, Laiona Michelle. Previews began on October 11th, with opening night scheduled on October 14th. The play will run through October 30th.

"We can't wait to welcome audiences back and jump start our exciting 2022-23 season with Her Portmanteau, a moving play about a mother and her daughters." said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse.

Her Portmanteau marks Laiona Michelle's official directorial debut. Ms. Michelle, the George Street Playhouse's Artistic Associate (Little Girl Blue, Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon), takes on Mfoniso Udofia's moving work, which The New York Times called "extraordinary," touches on the universal theme of mother-daughter relationships, forgiveness, reconciliation, and the struggle associated with leaving one's birth country behind, while holding on to its rich cultural heritage. The cast includes Jennean Farmer (Cullud Wattah, Ain't No Mo' ), Shannon Harris (The Blacklist), and Mattilyn Kravitz (Law and Order SVU, HBO: Boardwalk Empire).

The design and production team includes: Laiona Michelle - Director; Gregory J. Horton - Costume Designer; Karen Graybash - Sound Designer; Inza Bamba, Composer, Ebbe Bassey, Language Consultant; Maggie Surrovell, Dialect Coach; Samantha Flint - Production Stage Manager.

Her Portmanteau will began previews on October 11, officially opens on October 14, and runs through October 30. Tickets are on sale at the box office (opened for phone sales at 732-246-7717). Subscribers save 20% or more on full-season packages and discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents THE NUTCRACKER ROCKSAxelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS
October 13, 2022

​​​​​​​Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, returns home to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center with performances of The Nutcracker Rocks.
Roxey Ballet Presents Bram Stokers DRACULA Just In Time For HalloweenRoxey Ballet Presents Bram Stokers DRACULA Just In Time For Halloween
October 13, 2022

Kicking off the Fall season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' on October 21- October 30. 
Chuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz FestivalChuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz Festival
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Hip Hop icons Chuck D, Rakim and Speech to perform with jazz great Christian McBride at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival on Saturday, November 19 at 8 P.M.
MY WITCH The Margaret Hamilton Stories Comes To Centenary StageMY WITCH The Margaret Hamilton Stories Comes To Centenary Stage
October 13, 2022

My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories arrives at Centenary Stage
New Jersey Repertory Company Welcomes Dee Dee Irwin As Managing DirectorNew Jersey Repertory Company Welcomes Dee Dee Irwin As Managing Director
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch's award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization. 