HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND by Cris Eli Blak to Have World Premiere at The Growing Stage

The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will present the world premiere of HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND by Cris Eli Blak. This production runs March 28 - April 6 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on March 28th at 7:30PM. It is directed by Danny Campos, TGS Veteran Artist and Director of Marketing.

HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND is the 2024 winner of our New Play-Reading Festival and tells the story about a family of three women who hold each other up, see each other, and remind each other of the power within their spirits. The show’s overall message is that your voice matters, your story matters, and using creativity – whether it be hip hop, poetry, dance, or whatever you choose – can help you heal and help you realize your strength and the strength of those around you. This production is recommended for ages 9 through adult. Come celebrate Women’s History Month with this new play!

HER BEAUTIFUL SOUND features a professional company of artists including Brianna Martinez (Goosebumps, Maddie & Eleanor) of Belleville, NJ as Nina; Lisa Marie Burgos (Carmela Full of Wishes, The Hardy Boys) of Elizabeth, NJ as Carla; Belinda Diaz-Perez (Maddie & Eleanor) of Jersey City, NJ as Linda; Kyle Javon (Catching The Moon) of New Brunswick, NJ as Huey and Nyasia (TGS Debut) of Rockaway, NJ as Jace.

