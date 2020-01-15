HAIRBALL - A Celebration Of Arena Rock Goes On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Hairball - A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Hairball - A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock

Hairball is a rock & roll experience you won't soon forget. Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. They pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn't a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

