Grounds For Sculpture Announces New Leadership Appointments

Grounds For Sculpture today announced that it has appointed Kathleen Greene to the newly created position of Chief Audience Officer (CAO) and Marissa Reibstein to Chief Development Officer (CDO), strengthening its senior leadership team as the nonprofit builds on its mission to facilitate meaningful and accessible encounters with art and nature; support the work of leading contemporary sculptors; and serve as a vital hub for diverse communities within the tri-state region and beyond. Greene begins her role with Grounds For Sculpture as CAO on July 12, 2021 and Marissa stepped into her position as CDO on March 1, 2021.

"Kathleen and Marissa bring decades of experience in innovative audience building through program creation, curatorial, and development work to Grounds For Sculpture, enhancing our ability to create impactful and equitable experiences for our visitors," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. "As we build on the strong foundation created by our founder and approach our thirty-year anniversary in 2022, we are solidifying our standing as an independent organization with the addition of these two experienced leaders."

As CAO-a new role designed to build audience diversity and engagement-Greene will be responsible for leading the Curatorial, Educational, and Marketing teams in the development of innovative, cross-disciplinary, and audience-centric exhibitions and programs that forge meaningful connections between visitors and living artists and creators, as well as art and horticulture. Bringing over two decades of experience in building audiences through program creation and strategic partnerships, education, and curation to the sculpture park, museum, and arboretum, Greene was most recently the Curator of Public Programs at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, where she worked across the institution to sustain partnerships and grow program audiences to reflect the diversity of the Philadelphia region. Prior to joining the Barnes in 2012, Greene held leadership positions in the programming and education departments at Fleisher Art Memorial and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

"Grounds For Sculpture is renowned for creating a dynamic and surprising experience for its visitors and for providing a critical space to reconnect with nature. Now more than ever, the winding pathways, interactive sculptures, and beautiful landscape are a beacon, gathering visitors of all ages across our diverse surrounding communities," said newly appointed Chief Audience Officer Kathleen Greene. "Under Gary's leadership, GFS has grown its audience by 50% and I am thrilled to partner with him to continue this trend of audience growth while expanding and deepening our reach to regional cultural producers, creatives, and organizations."

As CDO, Reibstein is responsible for overseeing all functions of fundraising, including individual major and principal gifts, corporate and foundation giving, planned gifts, annual fund and membership programs, and special fundraising events. Prior to joining Grounds For Sculpture, Reibstein was the Director of Development, Board Engagement & Special Events for the 92nd Street Y in New York City. During her 13-year tenure, she served as a key relationship builder and fundraiser with Board members and major donors, created an innovative and prominent junior board, as well as led the overall strategy and execution of all fundraising events for this esteemed institution. Reibstein brings nearly two decades of diverse experience in the nonprofit sector to the cultural institution, including programming and development positions at the American Cancer Society and Facing History and Ourselves.

"This is an exciting and pivotal time to join Grounds For Sculpture. Coming out of the pandemic and amidst a significant transformation, our mission is ever more critical and our need for support has never been greater," said Chief Development Officer Marissa Reibstein. "Grounds For Sculpture is an incredible place that truly elevates humanity, through the connections we make with art, nature, one another, and ultimately with ourselves. I am thrilled and honored to be part of this community and look forward to scaling our development efforts so that the park is accessible to all, for generations to come."

For more information, visit groundsforsculpture.org.