Gregg Henry's CAN’T RUN CAN’T DANCE to Debut at NJ Rep This Setember

New Jersey Repertory Company will present the world premiere of a wild new comedy by Gregg Henry, Can’t Run Can’t Dance, the prolific film and television actor best known for major roles in “Scandal,” ‘Gilmore Girls,” and Guardians of the Galaxy. This fresh theatrical caper, directed by Lisa James, will run from September 11 through October 5, 2025.

Two women with checkered pasts get drawn into a smuggling operation run by two unhinged brothers—with unpredictable, hilarious results. Packed with hijinks, heart, and high stakes, this farcical crime comedy delivers outrageous characters and a delightfully twisted plot sure to leave audiences gasping… from laughter.

The cast includes John Stout Adams (TV: “ Organized Crime”), Juliet Brett (TV: “ Fosse/ Verdon), Zachary Grant (NY: Sad, First), and Tracie Lockwood.

The creative team includes Jessica Parks (set design), Jill Nagle (lighting design), Eliza Alexis (costume design), Nick Simone (sound design), Brian Snyder (technical director), and Kristin Pfeifer (production stage manager).