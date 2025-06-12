Gramercy Brass Band Camp to Perform Live At Montclair State University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York has announced its 21st annual Brass Band Camp, which will be presented from July 28 to August 2 at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, 1 Normal Ave., Montclair, NJ.

Brass and percussion students, teachers and performers will gather for a full week of intense "brass boot camp." Students will have the opportunity to work side by side with principal members the GBO in an intense daily program designed and instructed by the GBO. Students will have the opportunity to perform side by side with members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra during the finale concert on Saturday, August 2 at 3 PM.

An overriding theme of Gramercy Brass Band Camp, is its introduction to the performance style, techniques, and repertoire of the traditional brass band, as developed in Great Britain in the mid-1800s. Brass bands flourish globally today and are embraced as a leading means of brass and percussion training.

To register or for more information about Gramercy Brass Band Camp, go to ​https://www.gramercybrass.org/band-camp.

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY was founded in 1982, by John Henry Lambert, cornetist and trumpeter, with extensive experience in the brass band performance and educational traditions. In 2022, Gramercy Brass Orchestra celebrated 40 years of service, and received a "Proclamation" from the City Council of NY in recognition of its years of service as a strong component of the NYC arts community. Members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra are drawn from leading members of working professional brass and percussion instrumentalists in the NY/NJ area.

Comments