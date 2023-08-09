Ginuwine Comes to Englewood This Month

Englewood, New Jersey, get ready to see R&B 90's sensation Ginuwine, known for his smash hit "Pony" and chart-topper "Anxious," which he will perform with all of his hits at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 20th at 8 PM.



Ginuwine has released several multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first single, the 1996 "Pony," peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and showcased his smooth vocals- the song since has gone viral on Tik Tok and reignited new fans. After a successful solo career, Ginuwine formed TGT, a supergroup with R&B stars Tyrese and Tank in 2000, where they achieved great success with hit singles "Please Don't Go," "I Need," and "Next Time Around." Ginuwine was nominated for a Grammy for TGT's R&B album "Three Kings." To this day, Ginuwine continues to top the charts with songs like "So Anxious," "Difference," "In Those Jeans," and "The Best Man I Can Be" with Case, Tyrese, and R.L.



Tickets to see Ginuwine are available now at bergenPAC.org or by visiting the box office at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey, or calling 201.227.1020.



