Ginuwine Comes to Englewood This Month

The performance is on Sunday, August 20th at 8 PM. 

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 2 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company Photo 3 Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Moorestown Theater Company
THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse Photo 4 THE PIANIST, Directed and Adapted by Emily Mann, is Coming to George Street Playhouse

Ginuwine Comes to Englewood This Month

Englewood, New Jersey, get ready to see R&B 90's sensation Ginuwine, known for his smash hit "Pony" and chart-topper "Anxious," which he will perform with all of his hits at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 20th at 8 PM. 

Ginuwine has released several multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first single, the 1996 "Pony," peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and showcased his smooth vocals- the song since has gone viral on Tik Tok and reignited new fans. After a successful solo career, Ginuwine formed TGT, a supergroup with R&B stars Tyrese and Tank in 2000, where they achieved great success with hit singles "Please Don't Go," "I Need," and "Next Time Around."  Ginuwine was nominated for a Grammy for TGT's R&B album "Three Kings."  To this day, Ginuwine continues to top the charts with songs like "So Anxious," "Difference," "In Those Jeans," and "The Best Man I Can Be" with Case, Tyrese, and R.L.  
 
Tickets to see Ginuwine are available now at bergenPAC.org or by visiting the box office at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey, or calling 201.227.1020.

 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Night Of The Murdered Poets Commemoration Set For This Thursday Evening At The W Photo
'Night Of The Murdered Poets' Commemoration Set For This Thursday Evening At The Wild Project  

On the night of August 12, 1952, 13 Jewish writers, artists, journalists, and scientists were executed by a firing squad in Moscow's infamous Lubyanka prison after years of confinement and torture to extract false confessions of treason and espionage. This mass execution, which would become known as the “Night of the Murdered Poets,” was one of Joseph Stalin's last crimes before his death six months later.   

2
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Team Members Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Team Members

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome Daria M. Sullivan as the new Manager of Programs and Services, Stephanie Haas in the newly created position of Development and Grants Manager, and Summer Dawn Reyes as the new Administrative Coordinator.

3
Listen: Get a Sneak Peek of Vocal Canvas Podcast Series and Mark Your Calendars for the De Photo
Listen: Get a Sneak Peek of Vocal Canvas Podcast Series and Mark Your Calendars for the Debut Episode

Get an exclusive preview of Vocal Canvas podcast series, featuring talented voice over actors from New Jersey. Don't miss the debut episode premiering on August 10, 2023.Join in on celebrating the vibrant voice acting community in this exciting collaboration between Playhouse 22, NextGen Acting, and the East Brunswick Public Library.

4
Registration For MPACs Fall Performing Arts School Now Open Photo
Registration For MPAC's Fall Performing Arts School Now Open

Registration for MPAC's fall Performing Arts Classes has begun. Classes begin the week of September 18 and run for 14 weeks.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Nights
Surflight Theatre (6/26-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summertime Folk Fantasies
Sieminski Theater (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evan Sherman Big Band
Morris Museum (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Five Years
Hidden Grounds Coffee House (8/25-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/07-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You