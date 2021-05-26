George Washington's Encampment In New Jersey Gets Closer Look In Photography Exhibition

George Washington's Revolutionary War encampment in New Jersey is the subject of a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs. The images were created by Xiomaro, a nationally-exhibited artist, under a commission from the U.S. National Park Service. The exhibition and programming are funded, in part, through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State (a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts).

The free exhibition - on display from June 6 to July 31, 2021 - will be on view at the nation's first national historical park, which was established in 1933 in Morristown to preserve the site of Washington's headquarters and his troop's winter encampment of 1779-80. The large photographs are mounted against the windows of the Jockey Hollow Visitor Center, Tempe Wick Road, Morristown, for viewing outdoors in a socially-distanced setting. Videos of the artist's work with the National Parks and his smartphone photography workshop will also be broadcast.

Over 1,000 log cabins, like the replica pictured above, housed George Washington's troops at Jockey Hollow during the American Revolutionary War. | © 2021 Xiomaro.com All Rights Reserved.

Arts programming has been severely curtailed by the pandemic. Through a partnership with Morris Arts, the park was furnished with a grant to create a unique Virtual Artist-in-Residence relationship with Xiomaro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro"), a nationally exhibited artist. Fine art photographs mounted against the windows of the park's Jockey Hollow Visitor Center can be viewed from outdoors in a socially-distanced setting. Xiomaro's illustrated talk and photography workshop will be presented by video.

The free exhibition is on display June 6 to July 31, 2021 at New Jersey's Morristown National Historical Park.

The exhibition features selections from the first contemporary collection of photographs to artistically document the key features of Jockey Hollow, which were created by Xiomaro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro"), under a commission from the National Park Service. The images show the dwellings of Henry Wick (owner of Jockey Hollow), George Washington, his officers, and his troops. By placing these images side-by-side, Xiomaro presents a closer look and context that transcends a physical visit to each location in real time. The viewer is left with a greater appreciation for the vast differences in how these iconic figures of the American Revolutionary War endured the harsh winter of 1779-1780.

Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and Morristown National Historical Park's first Virtual Artist-in-Residence.

Portrait of Xiomaro by Janette Pellegrini.

"Xiomaro's understanding of history through the lens makes him an outstanding ambassador for our continued efforts to reach all types of learners from more than one perspective," said Jude M. Pfister, Chief of Cultural Resources. His work and aesthetic philosophy was the subject of "Unseen Beauty," a short documentary film produced by the National Park Service and its partners.

Funding for Xiomaro's Virtual Artist-in-Residence has been made possible, in part, by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Morris Arts facilitates such partnerships to reach an audience of nearly 325,000 residents with hundreds of artistic and educational activities, events, and programs. Additional funding was provided by the Morristown National Historical Park.

For more information visit the artist's website for details and a free souvenir print from the exhibition: http://www.xiomaro.com or contact Morristown National Historical Park at (862) 400-5972.