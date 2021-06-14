George Street Playhouse Announces Free One-Day Acting Workshop

George Street Playhouse will welcome students ages 5 thru 18 to participate in a FREE one-day only acting workshop for budding artists on Saturday, June 26 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Laiona Michelle, Artistic Associate at George Street Playhouse, award-winning actress and playwright will lead workshops with the students.

Laiona made her Broadway debut in the musical Amazing Grace playing the role of Nanna. Prior, Laiona was part of the first National Tour of The Book of Mormon, and performed in many renowned regional theaters including Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth Theater, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and Westport Country Playhouse Michelle is the recipient of both the Barrymore and Carbonell Awards and was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award for Yellowman. Laiona wrote and starred in George Street Playhouse's sold-out production of Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical.

This is a great opportunity for young people to explore theater games and acting exercises with a professional theater artist. No prior acting or theatre experience is necessary.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet members of GSP's Teaching Artist Staff and learn about George Street Playhouse's Virtual Theatre Academy Programs which are available for students ages 5 - 18 in July.

The FREE theatre acting workshops will be held on Zoom. Registration is required to attend the free acting workshops. To register, visit: Free Workshops

The event includes 3 sessions:

Group 1: Ages 5-8

9:00 am - 10:00 am

Group 2: ages 9 - 12

10:15 am - 11:15 am

Group 3: ages 13-18

11:30 am - 12:30 pm

George Street Playhouse's Virtual Summer Academy, which begins July 12 and continues through July 23, creates an exciting, exploratory performing arts experience for youth between the ages of 5-18. Thought provoking programming is designed to stretch students' imaginations as they develop theater skills through all original plays and musicals.

All classes, taught by professional theater artists, are ideal for students with or without theater experience.

To register for George Street Playhouse's Virtual Summer Academy, visit https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/classes-workshops/summer-theatre-academy/