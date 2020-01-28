Genesis Festival Of New Plays Returns To Crossroads

Crossroads Theatre Company's Genesis Festival of Plays is back for a three-day run of three new works that stand true to the theatre's history of telling stories that highlight issues and start conversations across ethnic, racial and cultural spectrums, Crossroads announced today. The Genesis Festival, which will run February 21-23, is a playwright laboratory experience that consists of three separate shows of stage readings for the audience to enjoy and critique that will be held in the performance studio of The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

The plays being featured will spotlight the works of Pia Wilson (Iseult et Tristan); Crossroads Co-Founder Ricardo Khan (Letters From Freedom Summer); and Lisa B. Thompson (Dinner). The readings will be hosted by Marshall Jones, Artistic Director of Crossroads Genesis Festival of New Plays.

"We are excited about the return of Genesis Festival and the intimate audience participation and

engagement that it offers," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "Crossroads is the people's theatre and as a testament to that we invite our members and non-members to join us to be part of the playwriting development process and the types of performances we consider to be a part of our upcoming seasons," he added.

Since it began 41 years ago, Crossroads has been dedicated to creating and producing professional theatre at the highest standards of artistic excellence that brings the voices of the African Diaspora to life and to light.

The Genesis Festival of Plays is free to Crossroads Theatre Company Members. Tickets for non-members are $18 and can be purchased via www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org or at the NBPAC Box Office located at 11 Livingston Avenue New Brunswick, NJ.





