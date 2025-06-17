Gateway Playhouse To Showcase A Weekend Full Of One Acts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point will host “Party of One (Acts)” from July 11 to 13. The one-act plays are a series of vignettes taken from Tracy Wells' “A Trip to the Moon,” with each story set during the Summer of '69, specifically around the moon landing.

Each one-act scene is named after an iconic song from 1969. From a girl trying to convince her parents to let her go to Woodstock ("You Can't Always Get What You Want") and a woman trying to get a job at NASA (“Bad Moon Rising"), to a soldier getting a reality check ("Fortunate Son") to a group of protestors fighting for what's right ("Come Together"), each scene uses humor and heart to teach audiences about who we were and who we could be, and to remind audiences that to achieve the impossible one must reach for the stars.

This is not a typical one-act festival; the same short stories will be featured nightly. However, the individual vignettes are quite distinct, with each having its own unique plot circumstances, arc and characters.

“We were very intentional when we developed the idea for this,” said Phil Pallitto, artistic director of Gateway. “We believe our audiences really like and appreciate a series such as this because there's a greater ability to connect – you may not connect to a character in the first one act, but maybe you will in another. There is something for everyone in this. Regardless of your generation, these vignettes allow our audiences to make that connection.”

More than 30 actors fill the roles within the 14 vignettes. Four women have split up directorial duties: Janelle Hawkes, Alissa Dirato, Kim Tucker, and Camille Averso.

“I call us the ‘Fab Four',” said Averso. “It has been so fun collaborating with the other directors. Communication has been key for us from a storyline perspective, as well as with lighting and sound for each scene. These performances will not only be funny and touching, but visually exciting for audiences as well.”

“A Night of One (Acts)” will take place 7 p.m., July 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. July 13, at Gateway Playhouse. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org or by calling the Karen S. Sutherland Box Office at 609-653-0553. Snacks and beverages (sodas, wine, beer, and cocktails) will be available for purchase in the lobby. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org for more.

Comments