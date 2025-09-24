GET THE LED OUT to Perform at NJPAC in January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Get The Led Out (GTLO) on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall.

The Philadelphia-based group, often referred to as “The American Led Zeppelin,” is known for recreating the sound of the legendary rock band’s studio recordings on stage.

The concert will feature Zeppelin classics including “Kashmir,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and “Whole Lotta Love,” as well as acoustic numbers such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”

Utilizing a lineup of six veteran musicians and multiple instrumentalists, GTLO performs with the layered textures and detail of the original albums, focusing particularly on the band’s early years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025, and can be purchased at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888-466-5722), or in person at the NJPAC box office.