The GenX Takeover Comedy Tour comes to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 8 PM, delivering side-splitting laughs and pure '80s and '90s nostalgia.

This high-energy, no-holds-barred night features your favorite Gen X social media stars live on stage, sharing real talk, retro memories, and unapologetic hilarity:

The Real Slim Sherri – Social media icon with nearly 5 million followers, known for her brutally honest humor and fearless authenticity.

Jon “The Dadbod Veteran” Wellington – The viral voice of “pre-GPS pizza delivery,” bringing old-school stories to life.

Kelly Manno – The internet's big sister with a sharp wit and a heart of gold.

“The Professor” Nick Harrison – From wrestling entrances to supermarket jam sessions, expect the unexpected.

Justin Rupple – America's Got Talent favorite, master impressionist, and the tour's official Millennial host.

With special musical guest Jojo Malagar!

