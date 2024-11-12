GENE & GILDA at George Street Playhouse Will Be Live Streamed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



George Street Playhouse has announced that Gene & Gilda, written by Cary Gitter and directed by Joe Brancato will be available for streaming.

The simulcast performances will air on Friday December 13 at 7:30pm ET and Saturday December 14 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm ET. George Street Playhouse and The League of Live Stream Theater will also offer closed captioning for the final simulcast performance on Saturday December 14. Tickets for these livestreamed performances begin at $39 and are available for purchase at www.lolst.org/geneandgilda.

Gene & Gilda will begin previews on Tuesday December 3, open on Friday December 6, and run through December 22, 2024. Tickets for the entire run are available now at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in this hilarious and heartfelt play. Follow the famous couple from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell. An intimate portrait of two comic legends in love—and the lives they led beyond the laughter!

The cast of Gene & Gilda will include Jordan Kai Burnett (Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live) and Jonathan Randell Silver (Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews), who are reprising their roles from the original Penguin Rep Theater production as Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder respectively.

The creative team of Gene & Gilda will feature scenic design by Christian Fleming (Miss Saigon, National Tour), costume design by Gregory Gale (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), lighting design by Jose Santiago (The Immigrant), sound design by Max Silverman (The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical), wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik (Emojiland), and Dance Consulting by Ryan Kasprzak (Southern Comfort). Samantha Flint (tick, tick…BOOM!) will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for Gene & Gilda is as follows:

The week of December 2: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday – Sunday at 2pm.

The week of December 9: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm.

The week of December 16: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday – Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets to in-person performances of Gene & Gilda begin at $25 and are now on sale at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org. Groups of 10 or more save 20 percent. Three play subscriptions begin at $44.75 per seat. Student Rush tickets are also priced at $10 per seat and go on sale one hour prior to the performance.

Comments