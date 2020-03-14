GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL Moves Virtual Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Garden State Festival will live stream due to Covid-19:

In light of the global COVID-19 crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings, GSFF 2020 will be presented virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming. Physical festival events such as industry activities, workshops, and panels have been canceled. Films will now be showcased online out of concern for the health and safety of our attendees.

The 18th Annual Garden State Film Festival ("GSFF"), will be LIVE STREAMED by our private servers, March 25-29, 2020! Our whole festival be live streamed at the originally scheduled times online. This is on private servers not YouTube or Vimeo and cannot be pirated. This is not a PUBLIC link; it remains for ticket holders only.



The 2020 Garden State Film Festival, which brings over 25,000 attendees annually, was set to take place over 5 days in Asbury Park, from 25 - 29 March 2020. Although, GSFF is an international festival that screens locally within venues found in the city of Asbury Park, NJ, and the surrounding area the GSFF 2020 digital experience provides a new reach, global in scale, to a legion of film fans who can now view the festival on their computer, tablets, or mobile devices and from the comfort of their own homes.



GSFF will be honoring official GSFF 2020 film screening tickets in 2021.*This does not include the black-tie awards dinner.





