Full Cast and Creative Team Set for AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater

Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for American Mariachi, a moving comedy full of humor, heart, and joyful live music, written by José Cruz González (If by Chance, The Extraordinary Ms. ZLuna Captures the World), directed by James Vásquez (Two River’s smash hit Hair, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), arrangements by Cynthia Reifler Flores (American Mariachi, Seabiscuit).

“Music, family, and joy, that’s what it’s all about,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “What Jose and James have built with American Mariachi is an utter delight. As the guitarron strums, the trumpet blares, and the band comes together, you’ll be smiling from ear to ear.”

“I’m so happy to share American Mariachi with Red Bank,” Director James Vásquez says. “It is a story about community and family, traditions both old and new, and a celebration of the most glorious music ever played.”

Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it’s the 1970s and no one’s heard of such a thing? So what if they can’t play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.

The cast includes: Jordan Arredondo (Sanctuary City, In the Heights) as Mateo, Maggie Bofill (Bai Pas, War Words, The Trial of Judas Iscariot) as Amalia, Crissy Guerrero (American Mariachi, State Fair, La Posada Magica) as Soyla, Addie Morales (Les Misérables Broadway National Tour) as Lucha, Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio, On Your Feet! Broadway National Tours) as Isabel, Bobby Plasencia (Orchi Receipt Service, Luz, Julius Caesar) as Mino, Marta Rymer (Once National Tour) as Tía Carmen, Martín Solá (Broadway How to Dance in Ohio, On Your Feet!, The King and I) as Federico, Heather Velazquez (American Mariachi, Pipeline, Pinkolandia) as Boli, and Erika Zade (Rent, “The Voice” Season 15) as Gabby.

The band includes Christopher Casado (trumpet), Edgar Jamil Mata (guitarron), Emilio Hernandez (violin), Jared Martinez (vihuela).

The creative team includes: Music Director Alvaro Paulino Jr., Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara , Lighting Designer Rui Rita, Sound Designer Fitz Patton, Hair and Make Up Designer Gabbie Vincent, Music Consultant Cynthia Reifler Flores, Casting by Caparelliotis Casting - David Caparelliots and Joe Gery, Stage Manager Carolina Arboleda, Assistant Stage Manager Leslie Ann Boyden.

In conjunction with the production, Two River will offer the following events:

INSIDE TWO RIVER EVENTS

Wednesday, October 2 5:30PM Studio A

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman leads a discussion with director James Vásquez on his artistic career, professional history, and what went into the direction of this production. This event is FREE, tickets to the 7PM performance following the event are available for purchase.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-american-mariachi

Sunday, October 13 7PM Marion Huber Theater

Two River Theater and Lakehouse Music Academy Present:

A Celebration of Local Latine Music

Join TRT and Asbury Park music incubator Lakehouse Music Academy in celebrating the incredible breadth of the Monmouth County Latine music scene! Rock and Roll, Salsa, Mariachi– the beats will have your feet moving! This event is FREE.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/music-celebration-with-lakehouse-music-academy

Friday, October 18 5:30PM Marion Huber Theater

Two River Theater and Lady Celestina Present:

Las Amigas Fabulosa Drag Night

A night of drag artistry, featuring performances by incredible Latine drag queens Nikky Sky Blake, Catrina Lovelace, and host Kimmy Sumony. This event is $20. Tickets to the 8PM performance following the event are available for purchase.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/las-amigas-fabulosa-drag-night

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45 to $80, depending on date and time of show and selected seat. A number of $25 seats are available for each performance, and Under 35 tickets are $35 for any performance, any seat. 2024/2025 Season three and four play subscriptions are available for purchase! Subscribers receive a 25% discount off regular price tickets, free exchanges and other perks.

Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount and should email groups@trtc.org directly for reservations. A nonrefundable 50% deposit will be required to secure group tickets.

Calling all teachers! Student matinee performances for American Mariachi are selling quickly! Performance dates are October 10 and October 17 at 10AM. Contact stumats@trtc.or for more information.

Pay What You Wish performance dates – where you set the ticket price that works for you – are September 28 at 8PM and September 39 at 3PM. Tickets can only be purchased at the Box Office on the day of the Pay What You Wish performances.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/american-mariachi/#dates-tickets

