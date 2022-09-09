Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For THE LAST MATCH, Starring Ramin Karimloo

The performance is on September 26.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical announces the full cast and creative team for the Pro Wrestling Concert Event and Full Concept Album Launch on Sept. 26th, 2022, at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.

The first song from the concept album, "Thirty Years," performed by Ramin Karimloo, is on all streaming services, and the first music video, "When It All Falls Down." can be watched below:

As previously announced, international recording artist and Tony-nominated theatre star Ramin Karimloo will star in the lead role of Ben Vengeance. Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino will dazzle as The Fabulous Miss Jenny, and pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona will bring the heat as Alexander Swagger.

Rounding out the cast is Sylvana Joyce as The Super Fan, Liz McCartney as The Mother, Jason Simon as The Surgeon/Son of Stalin, James Michael Reilly as The Boss, Larissa Klinger as Scarlett Sublime, Joe Dellger as Strutting Jimmy Sutton, Sam Zeller as Sam The Barbarian, Ryan Thurman as The Cannon Ball, and pro wrestlers Brandon Scot​​t as Johnny Nobody, Tina San Antonio, and Vicious Vicki.

The show is directed by Jeremiah James, Associate Direction and Wrestling Consultation by Phil Blechman, and Pro Wrestling Training and Choreography by Bull James and Afa Anoa'i Jr.

Billed as an immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance - professional wrestling's biggest star - on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny - a wrestling star in her own right - on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars!


