Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Come to NJPAC in May

The event is on Saturday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 27, 2025
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Come to NJPAC in May Image
Step back into the late '90s for a special screening of *She's All That*, followed by a live conversation with the film’s iconic stars, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J., on Saturday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Experience peak 1999 nostalgia as *She's All That* lights up the NJPAC big screen. Relive all your favorite teen-movie moments: the transformative makeover, the excitement of prom, and the unforgettable kiss! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook will return to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer your most pressing questions.

With VIP tickets, guests have the opportunity to take a photo with Freddie and Rachael as part of an exclusive experience. It’s time to don those Laney glasses, bring a hacky sack, and sing along to "Kiss Me." Just like the prom, this is one night you won’t want to miss. "You're vapor. You're a mist. You're like a fog."

Perhaps one still holds a fondness for She’s All That—this is the chance to hear directly from the stars who brought it to life! Whether you had a crush on Zack, saw yourself in Laney, or can recite every word to "Kiss Me," this is an event you won’t want to overlook!



