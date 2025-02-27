Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Come to NJPAC in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step back into the late '90s for a special screening of *She's All That*, followed by a live conversation with the film’s iconic stars, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, N.J., on Saturday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Experience peak 1999 nostalgia as *She's All That* lights up the NJPAC big screen. Relive all your favorite teen-movie moments: the transformative makeover, the excitement of prom, and the unforgettable kiss! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook will return to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer your most pressing questions.

With VIP tickets, guests have the opportunity to take a photo with Freddie and Rachael as part of an exclusive experience. It’s time to don those Laney glasses, bring a hacky sack, and sing along to "Kiss Me." Just like the prom, this is one night you won’t want to miss. "You're vapor. You're a mist. You're like a fog."

Perhaps one still holds a fondness for She’s All That—this is the chance to hear directly from the stars who brought it to life! Whether you had a crush on Zack, saw yourself in Laney, or can recite every word to "Kiss Me," this is an event you won’t want to overlook!

Comments