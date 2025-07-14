Francis Ford Coppola Comes to Red Bank This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinema history comes alive this summer as Academy Award-winning visionary Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders) makes a rare live appearance at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, on Sunday, July 20 for an unforgettable evening celebrating his monumental 2024 masterpiece Megalopolis. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

This extraordinary event, proudly co-presented by the Garden State Film Festival and the New Jersey Film Academy, offers film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience cinema exactly as the master intended – in a grand theater setting, followed by an intimate, interactive discussion with one of the most influential directors of our time.

"An Evening with Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening" promises to be far more than a typical film screening. The evening features a complete presentation of Coppola's epic Megalopolis – currently unavailable on any streaming platform – followed by an in-depth interactive discussion titled "How to Change Our Future" with the legendary filmmaker himself, plus an exclusive Q&A session with the live audience.



"This is the way MEGALOPOLIS was meant to be seen, in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future," shared Coppola about the special tour experience.



The acclaimed director holds a special connection to New Jersey, sharing: "As a kid my dream was to move to the New Jersey community at Pinecliff Lake. My father had bought a summer home on Pinecliff Lake (near larger Greenwood Lake). I dreamed of always living and going to school there, but one day my father said he had sold 'Melody Lodge' which was its name. I still have that old wooden sign."



"We are absolutely thrilled to bring an event of this caliber to New Jersey's vibrant filmmaking community," said Lauren Concar Sheehy, Executive Director of the Garden State Film Festival, New Jersey's Premier Independent Film Festival. "This extraordinary evening with Francis Ford Coppola perfectly aligns with the Garden State Film Festival's mission to celebrate, educate, and inspire through the power of cinema. Having a legendary filmmaker share his insights directly with our community – including our up-and-coming student filmmakers – represents exactly the kind of transformative experience we strive to create. This collaboration demonstrates how the Garden State Film Festival continues to bring world-class programming to New Jersey, elevating our state's reputation as a serious destination for film education and appreciation."



Diane Raver, Executive Director of the New Jersey Film Academy, added: "For our students and emerging filmmakers, this represents an unparalleled educational experience. To have direct access to Francis Ford Coppola – a master who has shaped modern cinema – is the kind of mentorship opportunity that can truly transform a young filmmaker's perspective and career trajectory. This collaboration between our organizations demonstrates our shared commitment to nurturing New Jersey's creative talent."

Set in the futuristic city of New Rome, Megalopolis represents one of Francis Ford Coppola's most ambitious and widely discussed films. The epic follows architect and dreamer Cesar Catilina as he seeks to create a utopian future, while Mayor Franklyn Cicero fights to preserve the status quo – rife with greed and political warfare. Caught between these powerful forces is Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose romance with Cesar tests her loyalty and compels her to redefine her beliefs about what humanity truly deserves.



The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza. Megalopolis made its world premiere to a thunderous 10-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was released theatrically and in IMAX globally on September 27, 2024.



Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience cinema history in the making with one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. This event is co-presented by the Garden State Film Festival and the New Jersey Film Academy.