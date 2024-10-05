First Avenue Playhouse to Present Return Engagement of SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand, First Avenue Playhouse will present the return engagement of SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY tonight, Saturday Oct 5th 7:30pm show.

SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY is an award-winning troupe of entertainers, which includes some of the nation's finest, funniest, female comedians with curves. The ups and downs of weight gain are explored in both hilarious songs, stand up, sketches, and interactive characters. “Thrilling night filled with laughter and song, heaven knows we need this,” describes Melodies USA Today.

Starring in the cast is Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television. Mary Dimino's television credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, The Dr Oz Show, sketches on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian. She is the writer/performer of two hit off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, winner Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, winner of a United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Also starring in the cast is New Jersey's own Randi Simon Lupo. Lupo has been seen at Gotham Comedy Club, Foxwood's Comix, New York Comedy Club and Catch a Rising Star in Princeton. Presently, she performs her one-woman solo show “Sometimes I'm OK” to sold out crowds in Cape May and the Cape May Aerodrome, with a recent run at The Mountainview in Woodstock, New York.

Rounding out the trio's talent is Donna Lloyd, who will be hosting the event that evening. Lloyd is a Long Branch local, who has been seen at Gotham Comedy Club, Comic Strip Live, and Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club.

First Avenue Playhouse is located at 123 First Avenue Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey 07716

Tickets are $30

General Admission Seating, Includes Coffee and Dessert

For tickets call (732) 291-7552

Showtime is 7:30pm Saturday Oct 5th

Comments