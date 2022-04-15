Fins Bar & Grille Brunch to Benefit East Lynne Theater Company May 1

Help East Lynne Theater Company kick off its 42nd Season at Fins Bar & Grille on Sunday, May 1 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Fins is located at 142 Decatur Street on the Washington Street Mall. This is the fifth year that Fins has helped ELTC and other nonprofits in the community.

Enjoy brunch, listen to live music provided by Fins, and meet ELTC staff, board members, volunteers and friends. At 2:30 p.m., ELTC receives 50% of the earned revenue from the brunch.

On hand will be 2022 Season Tickets: four for only $100 to be used at any time and in any way. There will also be information about the season and applications for our Student Workshop.

ELTC was the first Equity professional theater in the country to focus on American classics and new works based on American literature and history. Through the timeless and timely productions, we can see where we've been, where we're headed, and usually, watch history repeat itself. This award-winning company is recognized for artistic excellence and cultural significance by "The Wall Street Journal," "The Philadelphia Inquirer," and WHYY Public Television and Radio, and is listed as one of the top 75 summer theaters in North America in "The New York Times."

So, come on out on May 1 for a terrific meal, listen to great music, enjoy time with family and friends - and help East Lynne Theater Company all at the same time.

ELTC's season kicks off with "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the Cape May Presbyterian Church where the company is in residence. For more information, visit eastlynnectheater@aol.com, call 609-884-5898 or e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com.