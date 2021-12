Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Capital Productions' HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Best Cabaret Performance

SUSIE SPEIDEL - Paper Mill Playhouse 22%

XANADU - Surflight Theater 11%

FLASHBACK TO THE RAT PACK - Ocean City Theatre Company 11%

Christina Bianco BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Holmdel theatre 9%

BROOKSIDE CABARET - Paper Mill Playhouse 8%

Nicholas Rodriguez - THE FIRST TIME-BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Holmdel Theatre Company 8%

BROADWAY MENTOR'S MUSICIAL CABARET - Aspire Performing Arts Center 6%

Karen Ziemba - Cape May Stage 5%

Melissa Errico 'SONDHEIM BY THE SHORE' - Holmdel Theatre Company 4%

NEW YORK RAT PACK - Cape May Stage 4%

Anthony Nunziata - Cape May Stage 3%

Corinna Sowers Adler LIVE - Music at the Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES 3%

JR MACK SINGS THE BLUES - Cape May Stage 3%

Kelly Briggs ' BROADWAY AND BEYOND' - Gateway Playhouse 2%

ROCK N RADIO - ape May Stage 2%

Rosemary Loar LIVE - Music at the Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES 1%

Lisa Yaeger LIVE - Music at the Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES 0%

Best Children's Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Winans - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 16%

Alyssa Arcangeli - A CHORUS LINE - Triple Threat Workshop 10%

Donna Battaglia - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 10%

Jennifer Gordon - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 9%

Christine Baglivio - ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 8%

Lizzy Legregin - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 7%

Omar-Frederick Pratt - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 7%

Lisa Beth Vettoso - LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire Performing Arts Company 6%

Isabella Verma - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theatre 6%

Jennifer Nelson - HAIR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 6%

Lauren Patanovich - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 6%

Christine Baglivio - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spring Lake Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Werner - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Beth Brierley - THE FANTASTICKS - Ocean County College 2%

Lisa Grimes - NICORI'S SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Sanctuary on the Green 2%

Josefina Lausirica & Vanina Frezza - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meghan Reeves - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 15%

Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 12%

Kitty Cleary - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 12%

Joanne Penrose - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions 7%

Xavier Reynolds - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theatre 6%

Michelle Anderson - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire PAC 6%

Philip Hopf, Lauren Patanovich, Yasenia Wagner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 5%

Briana Bailey - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 5%

Frankie Confalone, Desiree Kammerman - HAIR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 4%

Hannah Riordan - BE MORE CHILL - Little Fall of Rain 4%

Karen Lee Hart - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 3%

Frankie Confalone, Desiree Kammerman - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 3%

Jared Kelner, Mike Burdick and James Walsh - THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 2%

Kitty Cleary - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 2%

Alejo Vietti - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - George Street Playhouse 2%

Jen Caprio - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Lisa Zinni - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 2%

Ali Turns - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - Premiere Stages 2%

Sera Bourgeau - ANN - Cape May Stage 2%

Melanie Miles - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 1%

Liz McCartney - NICORI'S SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Sanctuary on the Green 1%

Michelle Anderson - DISNEY'S THE LION KING JR. - Aspire PAC 1%

Leon Dobkowski - PETE 'N' KEELY - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Lisa Zinni - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 1%

Bruno Giraldi - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 0%

Best Dance Performance

A CHORUS LINE - Phoenix Productions 52%

ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 48%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Faria - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 12%

Brenden Kortenhaus - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 10%

Caitlin Geisser - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 9%

Walter Webster - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 9%

Scott Biard - LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire Performing Arts Company 7%

James Grausam - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions 6%

Andrew Ferrie - ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 5%

Reid Henderson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spring Lake Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Nelson - HAIR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 4%

Joyce Ko - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theatre 4%

Ian Moore - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 4%

Charlie Barney - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 3%

Caitlin Geisser - A CHORUS LINE - Triple Threat Workshop 3%

Hannah Riordan - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theatre 3%

Philip Hopf - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 3%

Daniel T. Neff - HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 2%

Shannon Agnew - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ocean City Theatre Company 2%

Dawn Ferro - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Middletown Arts Center 2%

Lindsay Maron - MEAN GIRLS JR. - Pixie Dust Players 2%

Jonathan Van Dyke - SHBOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Surflight Theatre 1%

Corinna Sowers Adler - NICORI'S SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Sanctuary on the Green 1%

Brooke Garfinkel - DISNEY'S THE LION KING JR. - Aspire PAC 1%

Paul Chalakani - THE FANTASTICKS - Ocean County College Repertory Theater 1%

Corinna Sowers Adler - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - The Mansion at Oakeside 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 17%

Peter Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 9%

Linda Wielkotz - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 8%

Roy Steinberg - THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 7%

Mike Burdick - THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 6%

John J. Wooten - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 6%

David Saint - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 5%

Marlena Lustick - ANN - Cape May Stage 5%

Michael Gardiner - AS YOU LIKE IT - Black Box Performing Arts Center 5%

Marshall Jones, III - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - Premiere Stages 5%

Matt Okin - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 5%

Joel Stone - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep 4%

Gayle Stahlhuth - Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN - East Lynne Theater Company 4%

Gail Winar - ESCAPE - New Jersey Rep 3%

Matt Okin - THE PILLOWMAN - Black Box Performing Arts Center 3%

David C. Neal - LAUGHING WILD - Skyline Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Cahoon - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 2%

Joel Stone - FOREIGNER IN MY HOME - New Jersey Rep 2%

David Saint - FULLY COMMITTED - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 1%

Lindy Regan - WHAT ARE YOU RUNNING FROM - New Jersey Rep 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Amanda Faria - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 17%

Shannon Sheridan - WORKING - Woodstown High School 17%

Peter Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 7%

David Saint - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 6%

Mark S. Hoebee - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Paper Mill Playhouse 6%

Summer Dawn - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 5%

Casey Hushion - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Ed Dixon - MURDER AT THE APTHORP - New Jersey Rep 4%

Gayle Stahlhuth - NOTHING MATTERS - East Lynne Theater Company 4%

Mark Spina - DRACULA - The Theater Project 4%

Roy Steinberg - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 4%

Mark S. Hoebee - SING IN A NEW YEAR! - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%

James Glossman - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - NJ Rep 3%

Bruno Giraldi - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 2%

James Glossman - PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - New Jersey Repertory Company 2%

Kevin Cahoon - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 2%

Mark Waldrop - PETE 'N' KEELY - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Roy Steinberg - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 2%

John Fitzgibbon - DEMOCRACY SUCKS - New Jersey Rep 1%

James Glossman - SITTING AND TALKING - New Jersey Rep 1%

Josephy Cacaci - SOME OLD BLACK MAN - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Lynnette Barkley - UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Rep 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tom Smith - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 16%

Matthew Weil - PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 11%

Hudson Flynn - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 10%

Mike Boylan and David Saint - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - George Street Playhouse 9%

Tyler Milliron and Mark S. Hoebee - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Paper Mill Playhouse 9%

Tyler Milliron and Mark S. Hoebee - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 6%

Amanda Olsen and Mark S. Hoebee - SING IN A NEW YEAR! - Paper Mill Playhouse 6%

Jessica Parks - MY DEAD WIFE - New Jersey Rep 5%

Mitchell Malnati - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 4%

Frank Fantini - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 4%

Tyler Milliron and Mark S. Hoebee - PETE 'N' KEELY - Paper Mill Playhouse 4%

Edward Rosini - PORTRAIT OF A WOMEN IN REPOSE - NJ Rep 3%

Edward Rosini - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - New Jersey Rep 3%

Mitchell Malnati - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 3%

Jessica Parks - UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Rep 2%

Mitchell Malnati - POE'S CLASSIC WORKS - Cape May Stage 2%

Jessica Parks - VIRTUAL GALA - NJ Rep 2%

Karen Thorsen/Douglas K. Dempsey - THE NICE MAN COMETH - NJ Rep 2%

Best Hair and Wig Design

HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 27%

RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 25%

GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 16%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 11%

BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 9%

Dorothy Peterson - BAD DATES - George Street Playhouse 4%

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 4%

ANN - Cape May Stage 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Daddario - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 16%

Sagan Modla - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 12%

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 12%

Philip Hopf, Brian Garrison - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 7%

Chris Miller - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 6%

Roman Klima - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 6%

Chris Rocco - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 6%

Zack Bliss - HAIR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 4%

Sagan Modla - HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 4%

Zack Bliss - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 3%

Alan C. Edwards - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 3%

Charlie Morrison - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%

Charlie Morrison - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Nik Marmo - NICORI'S SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Sanctuary on the Green 2%

Zack Weeks - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 2%

Zack Gage - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 2%

Zach Weeks - ANN - Cape May Stage 2%

Alan C. Edwards - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 2%

Zack Gage - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - Premiere Stages 1%

Zack Weeks - ANN - Cape May Stage 1%

Charlie Morrison - SING IN A NEW YEAR! - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Zach Weeks - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 1%

Charlie Morrison - PETE 'N' KEELY - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Patricia Nichols - LAUGHING WILD - Skyline Theatre Company 1%

Solanguie Fala - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 0

Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 20%

GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 17%

ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 13%

BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theater 11%

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire PAC 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Brundage Park Playhouse 8%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Landis Theater 7%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Gaslamp Players 6%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ocean City Theatre Company 6%

DISNEY'S THE LION KING JR. - Aspire PAC 3%

Best New Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 31%

YEAR ONE - Premier Stages 18%

Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN - East Lynne Theater Company 12%

THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 11%

LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - NJ Rep 7%

ESCAPE - New Jersey Rep 5%

HOROSCOPE - New Jersey Rep 4%

RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 4%

2 LEOPARDS CLIMBING A FIRE ESCAPE - New Jersey Rep 4%

TWO LEOPARDS CLIMBING A FIRE ESCAPE - NJ Rep 2%

FOREIGNER IN MY HOME - New Jersey Rep 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Susie Speidel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 13%

JQ Hennessy - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING - Premier Theatre Co 7%

Domonic Barnes - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 6%

Sabrina Matarazzo - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 6%

Anthony Pruester - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING - Premier Theatre Co 5%

Brianna Santos - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Gaslamp Players 5%

April Lindley - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 5%

Lindsay Abbot - LITTLE WOMEN - Stone Church Players 5%

Wayne Miller - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 5%

Dante Brattelli - FOOTLOOSE - Moorestown Theater Company 4%

Joseph Oliveri - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone 4%

Alex Nieves - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire PAC 3%

Brianna Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool 3%

Siiyara Nelson - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 3%

Brianna Santos - LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire Performing Arts Company 3%

Emily Bennett - Always...Patsy Cline - Sitnik Theatre 3%

Alyssa Ramsey (Ti Moune) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 3%

Bobby Williams - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 2%

David Fusco - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 2%

Maria Panvini - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 2%

Brianna Santos - SPRING AWAKENING - Gaslamp Players 2%

Christopher Eklund - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 2%

Nicolette Palombo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ocean City Theatre Company 2%

Nia Rodriguez - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire PAC 1%

Aidan Olmo - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccone Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Deonte Griffin-Quick - LOVE STORY IN 3 PHASES - New Jersey Rep 15%

Vincent DeMeo - ALMOST, MAINE - A Work of Heart 11%

Christie Ali - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 11%

AJ Meeker - RUMORS - Trilogy 9%

Suzanne Dawson - Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN - East Lynne Theater Company 6%

Ellen Revesz - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 5%

Jeff Parsons - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 5%

Rita Rehn - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - CAPE MAY STAGE 4%

Laiona Michelle - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - George St. Playhouse 4%

James Walsh - THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 3%

Kate McCauley Hathawsy - ANN - Cape May Stage 3%

Michael Hellegers - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 3%

Michael Gardiner - THE PILLOWMAN - Black Box Performing Arts Center 3%

Rema Webb - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - Premiere Stages 2%

Andrea Gallo - HOROSCOPE - NJ Rep 2%

Jared Kelner - THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 2%

Kathy McCafferty - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 2%

Andy Prosky - LAST OF THE RED HOT - Cape May Stage 2%

Evander Duck Jr. - HOROSCOPE - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Eric Phelps - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 1%

Ben Satchel - ESCAPE - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Michael Irvin Pollard - TWO LEOPARDS CLIMBING A FIRE ESCAPE - NJ Rep 1%

Darin F. Earl II - WHAT ARE YOU RUNNING FROM - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Jenny Vallancourt - TWO LEOPARDS CLIMBING A FIRE ESCAPE - New Jersey Rep 1%

David Farrington - WHAT ARE YOU RUNNING FROM - New Jersey Repertory Company 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brianan Santos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Belleville Highschool 43%

Mary Kate Morrissey - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISCAST - THE VIRTUAL PERFORMERS 14%

Adrianna Hicks - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 12%

Ashley Blanchet - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 9%

Anastacia McCleskey - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andrea Burns - BAD DATES - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 15%

Tony Shalhoub - PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - New Jersey Repertory Company 13%

Bruce A. Curless - PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 8%

Sean Astin - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - New Jersey Rep 7%

Wendie Malick - SITTING AND TALKING - New Jersey Rep 7%

Laiona Michelle - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - George Street Playhouse 6%

Kevin Sebastian - DRACULA - The Theater Project 5%

Dan Lauria - SITTING AND TALKING - NJ Rep 4%

James Rana - NOTHING MATTERS - East Lynne Theater Company 4%

Jill Eikenberry - THE NICE MAN COMETH - New Jersey Rep 3%

Anthony Simone - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 3%

Jason Guy - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 3%

Michael Tucker - THE NICE MAN COMETH - New Jersey Repertory Company 3%

Paula Prentiss - PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - NJ Rep 3%

Harriet Harris - MURDER AT THE APTHORP - New Jersey Rep 2%

Maulik Pancholy - FULLY COMMITED - George Street Playhouse 2%

Abby Royle - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 2%

Bruno Giraldi - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 2%

Cinthya Iveth Hernandez - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 2%

Noelle LuSane - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 2%

Sam Hartley - LAUGHING WILD - Skyline Theatre Company 2%

Dujuana Sharese - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 1%

Daniela Rincon - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 1%

Dena Igusti - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 1%

Marie Lemon - LAUGHING WILD - Skyline Theatre Company 1%

Best Play

JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 19%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 16%

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 13%

YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 9%

FAT MEN IN SKIRTS - Black Box Performing Arts Center 6%

FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! - Premiere Stages 5%

THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 5%

ANN - Cape May Sstage 5%

Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN - East Lynne Theater Company 5%

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 4%

THE PILLOWMAN - Black Box Performing Arts Center 3%

FIRE IN THE GARDEN - New Jersey Rep 2%

THE NICE MAN COMETH - New Jersey Rep 2%

PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - New Jersey Rep 2%

UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Rep 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 18%

GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 14%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 11%

BE MORE CHILL - Little Fall of Rain 10%

ANYTHING GOES - Spring Lake Theatre Company 8%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 6%

GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 5%

HAIR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 5%

YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 4%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 3%

THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 3%

ANN - Cape May Stage 2%

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 2%

THE FIRE ESCAPE PLAYS - New Jersey Rep 2%

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 1%

THE PILLOWMAN - Black Box Performing Arts Center 1%

Dorothy Parker: A CERTAIN WOMAN - East Lynne Theater Company 1%

THE FANTASTICKS - Ocean County College Repertory Theatre Company 1%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Black Box Performing Arts Center 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celia Winchester - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 18%

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 18%

Andrew Robinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 11%

Brian Garrison, Philip Hopf, Lauren Patanovich - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 10%

Jan Topoleski - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 8%

Jason Arellano, Billy Cardone - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 5%

Kelly James Tighe - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 5%

Spencer Potter - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - CAPE MAY STAGE 5%

Jared Kelner, Mike Burdick, James Walsh - THANKS, BROTHER - Produced by 'Actor's Approach' Performed at 'The Hamilton Stage of Rahway, NJ's UCPAC' - Recording of 01/23/2021 performance: https://youtu.be/cVqBatnfYwM 4%

Spencer Potter - ANN - Cape May Stage 4%

Celia Winchester - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Eggleton - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 3%

David Arsenault - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 3%

David M. Barber - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! - Premiere Stages 2%

Jessica Parks - THE FIRE ESCAPE PLAYS - New Jersey Rep 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Bleaken - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 19%

Chris Rocco - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 17%

John Rocco - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 10%

Philip Hopf, Lauren Patanovich - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 9%

Jan Topoleski - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 7%

Kyle Santopadre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 6%

MK Productions - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 4%

Toussaint Hunt - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! - Premiere Stages 3%

Scott Killian - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 3%

Chris Rocco - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Premier Theatre Company 3%

Mike Burdick, Brian Remo, Jacob Fishman and Jared Kelner - THANKS, BROTHER - Actor's Approach 3%

Hao Bai - ANN - Cape May Stage 3%

Greg Scalera - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 3%

Matt Kraus - BEEHIVE - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Matt Kraus - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Paper Mill Playhouse 2%

Nick Simone - FIRE ESCAPE PLAYS - New Jersey Repertory Company 2%

Hao Bai - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 2%

Matt Kraus - SING IN A NEW YEAR! - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Matt Kraus - PETE 'N' KEELY - Paper Mill Playhouse 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Betsy Wolfe - A PANTS OPTIONAL HOLIDAY - Holmdel Theatre Company 26%

Ali Stroker - Ali Stroker IN CONCERT - Kean Stage 25%

Peter Cusick - CAPITAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Capital Productions 23%

Andrea McArdle - Andrea McArdle: A HOLIDAY CONCERT - Kean Stage 16%

Jenna Pastuszak - GET HAPPY - East Lynne Theater Company 11%

Best Streaming Play

DRACULA - The Theater Project 18%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 17%

PETER PAN: THE STORY OF THE RITZ & HOW IT CAME TO BE - The Ritz Theatre Company 13%

UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Repertory Company 6%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 6%

FIRE IN THE GARDEN - New Jersey Rep 5%

NOTHING MATTERS - East Lynne Theater Company 4%

UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Rep 4%

ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 3%

PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - New Jersey Repertory Company 3%

LAUGHING WILD - Skyline Theatre Company 3%

MY DEAD WIFE - New Jersey Repertory Company 3%

MY DEAD WIFE - New Jersey Rep 2%

THE NICE MAN COMETH - New Jersey Repertory Company 2%

IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 2%

SITTING AND TALKING - NJ Rep 2%

PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE - NJ Rep 2%

RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 2%

THE NICE MAN COMETH - New Jersey Rep 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Griffin Cole - SPRING AWAKENING - Phoenix Productions 15%

Scott Garvin - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 11%

Joey Mandara - BE MORE CHILL - Ciccione Theater 5%

Victoria Dillon - LITTLE WOMEN - Stone Church Players 5%

Donovan Lee - GODSPELL - Algonquin Arts Theatre 4%

Lorraine Deman - HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 4%

Bethany Miranda - GREASE - Premier Theatre Co 4%

Danielle O'Conner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 3%

Alyssa Lopez - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 3%

Allison Paterno - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire PAC 3%

Anthony Preuster - HELLO DOLLY - Capital Productions 3%

Shannon Sheridan - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 2%

Emily Monaghan - LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Aspire Performing Arts Company 2%

Anthony Scarpone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 2%

John Blackwell - GUYS & DOLLS - Levoy Theatre 2%

Mike Mags - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 2%

Eliza Andrus - HELLO, DOLLY! - Capital Productions 2%

Ted Guzman - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 2%

Kyle Smith - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ritz Theatre Company 2%

Zach Runfolo - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Players 2%

Kayla Chirip - Always...Patsy Cline - Sitnik Theatre 2%

Samantha McDevitt - BE MORE CHILL - Little Fall of Rain 2%

Joseph Bryant - GREASE - The Premier Theatre Company 2%

Vincent DeMeo - LITTLE WOMEN - Stone Church Players 2%

Victoria Mozitis - RAGTIME - Triple Threat Workshop 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sean Mannix - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 17%

Nicole Grassano - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 13%

Colin Ward - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 10%

Andy Prosky - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Cape May Stage 8%

Joelle Zazz - WHAT ARE YOU RUNNING FROM - NJ Rep 7%

Ryan George - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 6%

Arthur Gregory Pugh - FAT MEN IN SKIRTS - Black Box Performing Arts Center 5%

Danielle MacMath - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Black Box Performing Arts Center 5%

Javier Alexander Bayla - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 5%

Kerri McNeill - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 4%

Heather Cozine - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING - Old Library Theatre 4%

John Bolger - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 4%

Jen Shrestha - JULIA CAESAR - Exit 82 Theatre Company 3%

Kaitlyn Lunardi - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 2%

Kena Anae - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT! - Premiere Stages 2%

Kally Duling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 2%

Kevin Loreque - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 2%

Kate Kearney-Patch - YEAR ONE - Premiere Stages 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

John Bolger - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - George Street Playhouse 17%

Anna Marie Sell - DRACULA - The Theater Project 11%

Jennifer Terrell - BEST OF ENEMIES - Cape May Stage 10%

RescuePoetix - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 9%

Naja Gordon - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 9%

Kitty Hok - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 8%

Gayle Stahlhuth - NOTHING MATTERS - East Lynne Theater Companyn 7%

Gary Glor - DRACULA - The Theater Project 7%

James Hindman - UMBRELLA STEPS - New Jersey Repertory Company 6%

Jack Romano - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 5%

Chau Sa Hoang - IN FULL COLOR 2020 - In Full Color 5%

Jane Ives - RIIICHARD - LATEA Theater 4%

Hand Friedrichs - ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER - Cape May Stage 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spring Lake Theatre Company 26%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%

HEATHERS - Little Fall of Rain 16%

THE WANDERER - Paper Mill Playhouse 14%

JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS - Paper Mill Playhouse 10%

A WALK ON THE MOON - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 7%

ALL TOGETHER NOW! - Aspire Performing Arts Company 6%

PIN-UP GIRLS - NJ Rep 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Exit 82 Theatre Company 18%

RUMORS - Spring Lake Theatre Company 16%

WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE 1938 RADIO PLAY - Levoy Theatre 14%

BILOXI BLUES - Algonquin Arts Theatre 11%

WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU - New Jersey Rep 6%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - George Street Playhouse 4%

Eric Bogosian'S 1+1 - Black Box Performing Arts Center 4%

MELANCHOLY PLAY: A CONTEMPORARY FARCE - The Ritz Theatre Company 4%

ADOPT A SAILOR - HOLIDAY EDITION - Cape May Stage 3%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 3%

CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY BY TYLIE SHIDER - Premiere Stages 3%

FLINT - NJ Rep 3%

THE FOREST - NJ Rep 2%

MUD ROW BY Dominique Morisseau - Premiere Stages 2%

TALES FROM THE GARDEN - The Growing Stage 2%

BAIPAS - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 1%

HER PORTMANTEAU - GEORGE ST PLAYHOUSE 1%

THE PROMOTION - NJ Rep 1%

SCAB BY GINO DIIORIO - Premiere Stages 1%