Review: THE BOOKSTORE at NJ Rep-An Excellent and Engaging Play

“Curiosity is really the only thing that matters in life.” by Carey in The Bookstore

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) continues their successful 2024 Season with the World Premiere production of The Bookstore. William Carden provides excellent direction for Michael Walek’s play, a splendid theatrical piece with sincere, humorous, and poignant moments. It will run through August 4, 2024. See the show this summer while you can and enjoy a trip to one of the New Jersey shore’s favorite theatres!

Set in a small independent bookstore in New York City, the story takes place in 2017 over the course of a year. Carey, a true bibliophile, has owned the store for 20 years. She employs Abby, a Yale trained literature major who has designs on being an author, and Brittany, a spirited and creative young woman. Enter Spencer, a nervous, aspiring actor in need of confidence and direction. For all of them, the art of literature is a positive force as they discuss an array of favorite books and authors. Carey proves to be supportive of Abby, Brittany and Spencer, but she soon needs their understanding as she faces an overwhelming health issue. You will feel transported to the little bookstore in NYC and come to care deeply about all four of the show’s characters. As over 35 texts of different genres are embedded in the discourse, your interest will be piqued for many of the books that are mentioned.

Janet Zarish in the role of Carey leads the cast with style and grace. She is joined by the abundant talents of Quentin Chisholm as Spencer; Ari Derambakhsh as Brittany; and Arielle Goldman as Abby. The four actors charm as they master Michael Walek’s genuine dialogue and deliver performances you will long remember. In addition to the characters' engaging conversations in the store, each one directly addresses the audience to provide a significant and intimate view of their lives.

The Creative Team has done a terrific job of developing an authentic NYC bookstore scene. The Team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle; technical direction by Brian Snyder; costume design by Suzanne Chesney; sound design by Nick Simone; assistant lighting designer Janey Huber. The production stage manager is Rose Riccardi and the assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy. Casting is by McCorkle Casting, LTD.

We suggest you get to the theatre a little early and spend some time enjoying the clever lobby display. You can peruse the covers of the diverse titles of books that are mentioned in the show and discover how many of them have you read.

We applaud NJ Rep’s Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas and Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas for continuing to bring outstanding world premiere plays to the Long Branch stage. The Bookstore is the 152nd show that has debuted at the theatre in the past 27 years. Hundreds of their shows have gone on to be produced around the globe.

Tickets are for The Bookstore and are now on sale at NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. The show has a run time of 2 hours with one intermission. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The Bookstore will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

