LeAnn Rimes Adds Kean University to 2024 Tour Lineup

GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes revealed her 2024 tour dates earlier this summer, and she has just added five more shows to the bill. Newly added to the tour is Kean Stage at Kean University on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre.

The 20-city tour will attract fans of all ages to witness an unforgettable night featuring a mix of Rimes’ greatest hits and new songs from her latest critically acclaimed record god’s work, released on EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers.

Artist Presale tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m., Kean Stage Subscriber Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m., while the public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. For more information on LeAnn Rimes and on ticket sales, please visit leannrimes.com and follow her on Instagram @leannrimes.

LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. She has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2022, LeAnn was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. In 2023, LeAnn received the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, an honor presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. The honors continued with LeAnn being inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame. The world-renowned singer released her 19th album, god’s work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/The Orchard), which featured accomplished artists like Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, and more. The album was listed as #9 on Variety’s “The Best Albums of 2022.” In 2024, LeAnn Rimes announced details of a special one-night-only show at the UK’s legendary The London O2, marking the end of her ‘the story… so far’ tour, closing this tour with her biggest UK show to date on 8 May 2024.

Tickets for LeAnn Rimes are $69-$95 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

