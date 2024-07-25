SUMMER CABARET SERIES Comes To The Sieminski Theater This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The very best in Broadway, jazz and rock in three very unique cabaret-style shows will debut this August in Somerset County at the Sieminski Theater.

This August, the versatile and state-of-the art Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge will be transformed into a genuine cosmopolitan cabaret setting with table seating, light bites, and a cash bar. Doors open at 7 PM. Upon arrival, each patron receives a glass of Prosecco or a sparkling beverage, individual charcuterie, and sweets to enjoy while socializing before the show begins at 8 PM.

Three very different shows are offered: a traditional jazz cabaret featuring a sextet and vocalist, a Broadway-stage caliber duo, and a “best of” Broadway Rock cabaret.

Tables accommodate up to 10 people (general seating) or private tables for 2 are available. General seating is $85 per person.

Friday, August 9th: Jazz Trombonist Dion Tucker and His Ensemble

Dion has played with the Illinois Jacquet Big Band, Steve Turre & the Sancti-fied Shells, Ray Charles Big Band, and the Count Basie Band. He has been a member of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, as well as Lester Bowie and the Brass Fantasy, the Louie Armstrong Centennial Band, the Clark Terry Big Band and Frank Foster & the Loud Minority. Dion has made T,V. appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, the David Letterman Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The View, The Today Show, and The Jimmy Fallon Show, and has traveled the world to perform in Asia, Europe, Africa, Cuba, Turkey and New Zealand, and is currently a member of the Duke Ellington Orchestra and The Harry Connick Jr. Big Band. Dion has appeared with Harry Connick Jr. at the White House for President Barack Obama and appears in Connick's recent DVD “Live From Broadway” as well as participating in Connick's weekday TV show Harry.

Friday, August 23rd: Broadway's Liz McCartney with Jimmy Horan on Piano.

Annie, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, & Boy George's Taboo are just a few of big-voiced & big-hearted Liz McCartney's Broadway credits. The quintessential Broadway performer, she is as hilarious as she is intelligent, poignant as she is clever. A master of Broadway-style belting, she is, at the same time, among the most subtly poignant artists on the Great White Way. Her wise song choices vary from hits of the 40's & 50's to modern day Broad-way standards, & her passion for her audience is evident in her warm command of any stage. Liz has toured the country as Madame Morrible in Wicked, Marie/Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, & Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Her performance as Mrs. Lovett in Drury Lane Theatre of Chicago's production of Sweeney Todd brought her a nomination for the coveted Joseph Jefferson Award, & she was recently a part of New York City Center's production of Sunday in the Park with George, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jimmy Horan is a Musical Director/Pianist/Arranger/Composer who has worked at all the Major Cabaret Venues in NYC, such as Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room. Most recently, Jimmy worked at 54 Below/Feinstein's as Musical Director/Co-Producer of the successful Second Act Series, working with composers like Charles Strouse, John Kander, Nancy Ford, Keith Herrmann, and Michael Valenti; and artists like Jill Eikenberry (personal MD as well) Jon Cryer, Loni Ackerman, P.J. Benjamin, and The Skivvies. He has served as NYC Gay Men's Chorus Cabaret/Special Events Musical Director and Arranger with performances at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and The Barclays Center.

Friday, August 30th: Theatre Rock LIVE!

A soaring tribute to, and celebration of, Rock Musicals! Award winning rock music-based Broadway theatre shows have enraptured and moved audiences for decades. Theatre Rock brings the greatest hits of this genre to life. Part show. Part Concert. Theatre Rock lights up the current music scene with the perfect blend of a skilled and dynamic rock band, thrilling vocal agility, with a Rock Musical revue. So, get your voices warmed up, your air guitars tuned, and prepare to dance in your seats to Broadway rock and pop songs you know and love. It's Theatre Rock! Songs from such hit musicals as Hair, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, Tommy, Godspell and so much more! The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Lawrence Street (Carmen Jones, Urinetown, Mean Girls) fused with the energy a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino whose MD and composing credits are vast and diverse. The band is filled out with Broadway veteran Tony Ventura on Bass, virtuoso Guitarist Chris Amelar, and the fluid drumming of Matt Maldonado. Together they fuse the excitement of a rock band with the singing and songs you love from Broadway Rock Musicals!

The Sieminski Theater at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge provides an intimate, state-of-the-art experience and offers student and senior discounts, dinner and show packages, and free ample parking, making it the perfect evening out for everyone.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

For more information, call 908-580-3892. Or visit sieminskitheater.org to view the upcoming entertainment schedule.

