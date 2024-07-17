Registration is Open for Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The magical, Parisian-inspired community event, Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City, is now open for registration until August 9 at 11:59 PM for the event on Friday, August 16, 2024. This 3rd edition of Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City promises an exciting lineup of entertainment, including circus performers, live music, and a dance party with DJ Twin-T!

Le Dîner en Blanc is more than just an event. It is a unique cultural experience that empowers friends to gather and celebrate life, food, wine, fashion, and community. Guests bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of the city's most beautiful public spaces. The night culminates in a euphoric dance party under the stars. Guests are part of an international affair taking place in over 120 cities worldwide, known for its all-white dress code, thousands of attendees, and secret locations.

Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City is hosted by the arts nonprofit Art House Productions, which curates an exciting lineup of performing artists. Food is provided by Skopos Catering, and wine/champagne is provided by Super Buy Rite Jersey City. All options can be conveniently purchased from the online e-store after registration.

“We are thrilled to bring Le Dîner en Blanc back to the Jersey City community this summer,” says Sunjay Venkatraman, Associate Producer of Art House Productions. “This year's secret location will further elevate the experience for attendees. Join us for a party under the stars, an experience filled with music, art, dining, and celebration.”

To secure your spot under the stars before August 9, sign up by visiting the official website at jerseycity.dinerenblanc.com and click "Attend Le Dîner en Blanc" to begin registration.

