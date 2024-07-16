Pixie Dust Players to Present DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A bevy to first-class puppets, top-notch performances and high production values are set to transport audiences "under the sea" as Pixie Dust Players all-ages production of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID is set to bow the last two weekends in July at the JCC Metrowest.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

While the show is based on the animated classic, expanded with additional songs, scenes and sailors, the musical holds true to the memories of the beloved tale but entices audiences with a fresh perspective and a few surprises.

"I have always loved all things Disney so I was very excited to tackle this classic title," said director, choreographer and founder of Pixie Dust Players, Lindsay Maron. "We were scheduled to produce The Little Mermaid back in the summer of 2020 but of course, had to cancel it due to COVID, so I'm thrilled that we are finally getting the chance to see it through."

With two casts of nearly seventy performers and creatives spanning the Garden State, the mammoth musical is being brought to life in ways that other venues aren't able to.

"We work to create the highest possible production value for our casts and audiences within the confines of our modest space and budget," Maron said. "Everything is created in house and our team goes above and beyond to make magic happen."

That magic includes cascading waves of bubbles, creative flying scenery, projection, remote controlled boats that are large enough for the actors to ride in and puppets of every shape, size and variety.

"For some of the characters like Sebastian the crab, audiences are going to expect a certain looks," said Natalie Crespolini, a 13-year-old Randolph resident playing one of the Flounders. "So now they get to see that, but I get to do all the movement, dialogue, singing and dancing and they get to focus on the Flounder they expect to see."

The puppets are a big hit with the performers of all ages who are working with them.

James Fogerty of Red Bank plays the eel Jetsam and noted his favorite part about the show is working with puppet. .

Michael Verdi, the East Brunswick resident who plays his partner Flotsam, said seeing the puppetry come together was his favorite part of the process.

"I'm especially fond of building the clam puppets that the children use throughout the show. It melts my heart seeing how the children are having fun with the clams both on and off the stage," he said. "To have brought a positive impact on children is a job well done to me."

Harrison Heiss, 8, who brings one of those puppets to life agreed.

"I loved working with the puppets on this production," the Cranford resident said.

Puppets are not limited to sea creatures. Michael Avraham Abramov's Scuttle is also a complex piece of artistry. But the actor's favorite parts of the show are not limited to puppeteering.

"The Little Mermaid has been my dream show since I was six years old. My favorite part is learning all of the harmonies and choreography to the songs that I've loved listening to for years," he said.

Livingston's Jessica Feit, who plays mersister Allana in the show said the multigenerational nature of the cast made an impact on her.

"My favorite part about this show is getting to work with people of all ages," She noted. "I think it is so special to work with young children and adults alike."

West Orange's Erica Deel, who wears many hats in the show, said the big production numbers with the full cast stand out to her.

"I'm so honored to be a part of this production, and after nearly 20 years away from the stage," she said. "I'm really just happy to be here, performing my little heart out again."

Old Bridge's Kayleigh Pitts, who splits the role of Grimsby with Bernardsville's Pat Wry, said the work ethic of the cast is what makes it memorable.

"It's incredible to watch every single member of this talented cast work their hardest to bring the story to life," she said.

Cast members like Arhea Saxena, 7, of Millburn, 13-year-old Kavya Arora of Summit, and Tyson Sanders of Teaneck who plays Sebastian, said the chaos of the Le Poisson chase sequence stands out to them.

For her part, Andover's Sarah Kowalchuk, who plays mersister Aquata said working with the fantastic cast and crew of Pixie Dust Players has been her highlight.

"The team and friends I've made have made this such a magical and wonderful experience," she said. "That, and living out childhood dreams of being a mermaid with long flowing hair."

The show runs Friday, July 19, Saturday July 20, Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday July 20, Sunday July 21 and Saturday July 27 and Sunday July 28 at 1 p.m. at JCC MetroWest Maurice Levin Theater at 760 Northfield Avenue West Orange, NJ 07052.

For tickets visit: https://jccmw.booktix.com/dept/Main/e/Mermaid

