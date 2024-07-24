Sceneworks Studio to Present ANASTASIA This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sceneworks Studio will present "Anastasia" on July 26th and 27th at Ciccone Theatre. This enchanting drama, directed by Ariela Pizza-Hindley, promises to transport viewers through an unforgettable journey of love, loss, and discovery.

Inspired by the beloved animated film and based on historical events, "Anastasia" follows the journey of a young amnesiac orphan named Anya. With the help of two con men, she sets out to discover her true identity as the lost Russian Grand Duchess. As they travel from Russia to Paris, they encounter numerous obstacles, including the malevolent sorcerer Rasputin.

Ultimately, Anya uncovers her royal lineage and finds love and a sense of belonging. Audiences will be immersed in a world of opulent settings, intricate costumes, and a captivating musical score that brings this timeless story to life.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Anastasia' to our community," said Ariela Pizza-Hindley. "This production showcases the incredible talent of our cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly to deliver a performance that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Ariela Pizza-Hindley as Anastasia, alongside Aidan Briggs and Maxwell Swangel, the production promises to captivate theatergoers with its heartfelt storytelling and dazzling production values.

Event Details:

? Dates: July 26th and 27th, 2024

? Time: 7/26, 7pm 7/27, 2pm & 7pm

Venue: Ciccone Theatre,

? Pitkin Education Center, 400 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652

? Tickets: Available at https://sceneworks.booktix.com/

About Sceneworks Studio: Founded in 1999, Sceneworks Studio has been a cornerstone of the local arts community. It is known for its commitment to excellence in theater production and education and continues to inspire and entertain audiences through innovative and compelling theatrical experiences.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Anastasia." Secure your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable theatrical journey!

Comments