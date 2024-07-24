Chris Pinnella Brings The Big Band Project to Tim McLoone's Supper Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join platinum selling recording artist Chris Pinnella as he debuts The Big Band Project this coming Friday July 26th at Tim McLoone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ. The night will boast a refreshed setlist of songs played through brilliantly by Pinnella's stellar 12-Piece Big Band.

Expect to hear the classics you know and love with some contemporary hits done up big band style. From classics by Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Nat King Cole, and Tony Bennett to hitmakers like The Beatles, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Cory Wong, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Jim Croce and more!

On stage with Pinnella for the evening will be pianist Bob Himmelberger, bassist Jay Sweet, with Joe DeVico on drums. The horn section will be comprised of veteran players and young guns with Tony Cinkutis, Gabriel Gilch, and Jonny Gittings on Trumpets -- Joel Mikulyak and Michael Ventoso on Trombones with Greg Grispart, Rob Portnoy and Elliot Stern rounding out the group on Reeds.

The NY Times Raves, "Pinnella possesses a soaring, rich voice that just leaves you speechless. With his amazing orchestra he takes each song into majestic territory."

The evening will be one to remember as Pinnella gives the show its debut performance with future dates to be announced shortly in PA, NY, and NJ. Currently seating is limited with VIP+, VIP, and Floor Seating sold out -- however Booth Seating (which can accomodate from 2-8 people) is available as well as limited Bar Seating.

Tim McLoone's Supper Club is located at 1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ and is designed in the style of an old fashioned supper club. Dinner and drink service will be available prior to and throughout the performance with a full menu of dining options.

Chris Pinnella + The Big Band Project plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club on Friday July 26, 2023 at 8:00pm with doors opening to VIP+ Ticket Holders at 6:00pm and to the General Public at 6:30pm. Limited Tickets Remain and range from $35-$42. Call the Box Office at (732) 774-1400 or Online at: www.timmcloonessupperclub.com or www.chrispinnella.com/dates

