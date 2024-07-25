Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno & More to Star in EMPIRE RECORDS: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



McCarter Theatre Center has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Empire Records: The Musical based on the beloved 1990s cult-classic film. This dynamic adaptation, featuring an original rock score by Princeton native Zoe Sarnak and a book by the film’s screenwriter Carol Heikkinen, is set to capture the hearts of audiences with dynamic and defiant characters, throwback nostalgia, and an electrifying soundtrack. Empire Records: The Musical is produced by special arrangement with Bill Weiner.

Running from September 6 through October 6, 2024, in the Berlind Theatre, Empire Records: The Musical reunites Zoe Sarnak with director Trip Cullman (Broadway: Choir Boy, Lobby Hero) and choreographer Ellenore Scott (Broadway: Funny Girl) after their critically acclaimed work on Sarnak’s The Lonely Few at MCC earlier this year.

Bringing together a roster of Broadway’s brightest talents, the cast of Empire Records: The Musical includes: Lorna Courtney as Corey, Damon Daunno as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones as Max, Michael Luwoye as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce as AJ, Sam Poon as Warren, Analise Scarpaci as Debra, Eric Wiegand as Mark, and Samantha Williams as Gina. The Ensemble also includes Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with Swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Overflowing with optimism, ‘90s counterculture, rooftop dancing, and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music—all in one extraordinary, unforgettable day.

Among the highlights of this talented lineup, Lorna Courtney, who plays as Corey, is celebrated for originating the role of Juliet in the Broadway hit & Juliet, a performance that earned her a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Musical. Her additional Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story.

Damon Daunno, who is taking on the iconic role of Rex Manning, is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, musician and composer – best known for his portrayal of Curly in the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and for having originated the role of Orpheus in the off-Broadway production of Hadestown. Most recently, Daunno appeared in MCC’s production of Zoe Sarnak’s rock musical The Lonely Few.

Michael Luwoye, starring as Joe, gained acclaim for his portrayal of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton, as well as the national tour. Off Broadway, he starred as Jacob in Invisible Thread, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

“We are beyond thrilled to have this amazing team and incredible cast here in Princeton," said Sarah Rasmussen, McCarter’s Artistic Director. “Their talent and chemistry are going to bring the timeless story of Empire Records: The Musical to brilliant new life.”

“Empire Records resonates across generations, from vinyl enthusiasts to AirPods addicts,” noted Martin Miller, Executive Director. “We all have something, some place, or someone that we’d fight like anything to save. That spirit is infectious, and it’s the driving force of this terrific show—plus, with this amazing cast, it’s just so fun to watch.”

The film Empire Records was written by Carol Heikkinen and released in 1995 by New Regency Productions and has since become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its unselfconscious optimism and principled narrative. As The Guardian aptly remarked on the 25th anniversary of its release, “Empire Records is ripe for a comeback.”

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787. Groups of 10 or more save 20%, zone restrictions apply.